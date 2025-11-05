FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
After Sunita Ahuja's shocking remarks against Govinda's family...., actor issues public apology; here's what happened

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja called his priest and astrologer "chor", leading the veteran actor to issue a public apology.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 04:35 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

After Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja silenced their divorce and separation rumours by making several public appearances together, Sunita has once again taken potshots at her husband. She called actor's long-time family priest and astrologer "chor", and the Raja Babu actor had to issue a public apology to Pandit Mukesh Shukla.

Talking to Paras S Chhabra on his podcast named Abraa Kaa Dabra Show, when Paras mentioned that someone from another religion had performed a 'totka' on him and he didn't know whom to approach as most priests are fake, Sunita stated, "There’s one such priest in our house too." She continued, "He is Govinda’s priest. He’s fake. He keeps suggesting new rituals and pujas and keeps charging money for them. 'Yeh puja karao, aur Rs 2 lakh do' I tell him so many times to do his own puja because his puja won’t help Govinda. I don't believe in giving away Rs 2 or 10 lakh for so-called rituals. Sab chor log hote hai."

After this clip went viral, Govinda had to issue an apology to his priest. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Joru Ka Ghulam actor said, "Greetings to all, I am Govinda and I want to clarify that our family priest Pandit Mukesh Shukla is a very well-known and capable priest. He understands the Vedas and astrology. His father, Pandit Jatadhari, has also been an integral part of our family. Lately, my wife Sunita Ahuja made critical remarks against you. I am really ashamed and I condemn it. I believe you are one of the simplest men on earth. I still remember how you stood by me during my difficult times. Because of your connections with several regional politicians, you have often helped ease my life. I request you to keep your blessings with us. Thank you."

Govinda and Sunita, who tied the knot with each other on March 11, 1987, are parents to two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. Tina was born in 1989 and Yashvardhan was born in 1997. Tina's only Bollywood film was the 2015 romantic comedy Second Hand Husband, which bombed at the box office. Yashvardhan will soon make his acting debut.

