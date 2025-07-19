After stuntman SM Raju’s death, Akshay Kumar provides safety cover worth Rs... for 650 stunt artists

Alarmed by the fatal accident, Akshay Kumar has arranged health and accident insurance for over 650 stuntmen and stuntwomen across India.

The tragic death of stuntman SM Raju during the shoot of the Tamil film Vettuvam has sent shockwaves across the Indian film industry. The horrifying incident, which occurred on July 13, has raised serious concerns about the safety of stunt professionals working on sets.

In response, actor Akshay Kumar has come forward to ensure better protection for those who risk their lives behind the scenes.

Akshay Kumar’s Timely Initiative

Alarmed by the fatal accident, Akshay Kumar has arranged health and accident insurance for over 650 stuntmen and stuntwomen across India. His move is being widely appreciated by the film fraternity.

A veteran action professional who has worked in projects like OMG 2, Dhadak 2, and Jigra, expressed gratitude, and told Hindustan Times, "Thanks to Akshay sir, around 650 to 700 stuntmen and action crew members in Bollywood are now covered under insurance. The policy includes cashless medical treatment up to ₹5 to ₹5.5 lakh, whether the injury occurs on or off set."

What Went Wrong on the Set of Vettuvam

On the day of the accident, Raju was driving an SUV at high speed as part of an action sequence. The car took off from a ramp but lost control mid-air, crashing heavily on its front. Although there were no obvious external injuries, the post-mortem report later confirmed severe internal damage, including head trauma and bleeding, which led to his untimely death.

Negligence Charges Filed

The incident took place in Tamil Nadu, and a case has now been filed against Vettuvam's director Pa Ranjith, along with assistant director Raj Kamal, vehicle owner Prakash, and shoot manager Vinodh. A senior police official told NDTV:

"The post-mortem clearly points to internal trauma and bleeding in the head. Based on preliminary investigation, we've filed a case of negligence."

A Wake-Up Call for the Industry

The visuals from the shoot, now viral, have reignited the conversation around the lack of proper safety protocols for stunt performers. Raju’s death is a grim reminder of the risks taken by these behind-the-scenes heroes, often without adequate support or insurance coverage.

Setting a New Standard

Akshay Kumar, known for doing his own stunts throughout his career, has always acknowledged the challenges faced by action crews. His decision to provide insurance for hundreds of stunt workers is now being seen as a landmark moment that could push the industry towards implementing more structured safety nets for its crew members.

In a space where real danger often lies behind the camera, Akshay’s move offers much-needed relief — and hope for a safer future.