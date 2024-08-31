After Stree 2 success, Rajkummar Rao transforms into action hero with Maalik, shares ‘deadly’ first look on birthday

Rajkummar Rao shared the first look of his upcoming action flick and revealed the title of the film.

Rajkummar Rao is celebrating his 40th birthday today (August 31). The actor who is currently soaking in the success of his recent release Stree 2, has surprised fans with the first look poster of his upcoming movie.

After the blockbuster success of Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao has now transformed into an action hero in his upcoming movie Maalik. On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a ‘deadly’ first-look poster from his upcoming action flick. Alongside the poster, he wrote, “Maalik ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai! Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi (We welcome you to Maalik’s world. The shoot has begun. We will meet soon).”

The poster featured Rajkummar Rao standing on a jeep with a number of trucks and fire in the background. The actor is seen holding a gun, and giving a deadly stare. The text on the poster read, “Maalik paida nahi hua toh kya? Bann toh sakte hain (What’s the deal if you are not born a Maalik, you can be one).”

This will be the first time Raj Kummar Rao will be seen playing the role of a gangster in an action/thriller. Netizens reacted to the poster. One of the fans wrote, “he is the next big superstar.” Another user compared his look to Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. Another user wrote, “What a killer look.” Another wrote, “This is going to be massive.” Another comment read, “This is such a deadly look.”

Pulkit, known for his recent work in thrillers and dramas, will take the director’s chair for this action flick. The film shoot is now in progress, with an extensive schedule planned across various locations in India. Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films and will see Rajkummar Rao in a never-seen-before avatar.

