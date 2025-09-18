Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

After Spirit, Deepika Padukone REMOVED from Kalki 2898 AD sequel, makers cite 'commitment issue'

After Spirit, Deepika Padukone has now been removed from Kalki Part Two. Just like Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kalki makers also cited 'commitment issue' with her.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 12:05 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

After Spirit, Deepika Padukone REMOVED from Kalki 2898 AD sequel, makers cite 'commitment issue'
Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD
Actress Deepika Padukone has suffered another major loss as she's been removed from Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas-starrer Kalki Part Two. This major setback was announced by the production house, Vyjayanthi Movies, with an official statement on their social media handles. The producers confirmed that Deepika is no longer a part of Kalki 2, and the major reason behind this decision is the lack of commitment required for this film. 

Producer's statement on Deepika Padukone 

In the official statement, it is stated, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more." The statement ends with producers wishing her the best for future endeavours, "We wish her the best with her future works."

Here's the official statement 

Netizens' reaction to Deepika Padukone being ousted from Kalki Part 2

The official announcement left the netizens shocked, and they have bombarded the comment section of the post. A netizen wrote, "Nice, good decision for @vaijayanthifilims & @nagashwin7 sir, she is an arrogant fellow." Another netizen wrote, "Who Will Be Sum 80? And if not, then what would have happened to her?" One of the netizens suggested a replacement, "Bring priyanka Chopra for her role." 

Before Kalki 2, Deepika Padukone was kicked out of...

This ain't the first time Deepika Padukone was ousted from a film. In May 2025, Deepika was ousted from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial, Prabhas-starrer Spirit. The actress was officially removed by the makers, and the reason is her 'unreal' demands related to her remuneration and work shifts. Deepika and Sandeep even got into a war of words, and it was out there on social media. Ultimately, Triptii Dimri replaced Deepika in Spirit, and people forgot the incident. However, with Kalki 2 news, Deepika's commitment towards film projects has now again raised questions, and she might have to issue a clarification from her side as well.

