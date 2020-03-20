After 'Sooryavanshi', '83' postponed indefinitely in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Ever since the trailer of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 was released, fans have been eagerly waiting for the much-awaited release of the film. However, it seems like the Kabir Khan directorial won't see the light of day as intended as the film has been indefinitely postponed its release due to coronavirus pandemic.

Ranveer took to his Twitter to share the news with his fans, saying "health and safety of the nation" came first. The film was initially set to be released April 10 but it will now arrive in theatres at a later date.

"In the wake of the risks posed by the recent outbreak of Covid-19 and the growing health concerns, the release of ''83'' has been put on hold. We will take a decision regarding the next course of action once the conditions return to normal. We urge our fans to take all the necessary precautions and take care of their loved ones. ''83'' is a film about fighting the odds and we hope we all will bounce back from this soon," the statement read. 83 is based on India's first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi among others.

A few days back, the makers of Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif also postponed the release of their film. "We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of Covid-19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience...and therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right," a part of the statement read.