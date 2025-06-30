Sardaar Ji 3 has skipped India release due to the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, but the Diljit Dosanjh film was released in Pakistan and internationally on June 27.

Controversial Indian Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, has achieved a record-breaking opening in Pakistan, surpassing previous box office records held by Indian films. Sardaar Ji stirred controversy in India due to the casting of Pakistani actress Aamir amid the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict. The producers didn't release the film in India.

Sardaar Ji 3 scores biggest opening weekend for an Indian film in Pakistan

Released internationally on June 27, the film garnered approximately PKR 9 crore (approx USD 500,000) in Pakistan over its opening weekend, setting a new record for the highest three-day gross by an Indian film in the country. Dosanjh, who plays the lead role in Sardaar Ji 3 along with Canadian Indian actor Neeru Bajwa, posted clips of the Pakistani audience enjoying his film in the theatres, on his Instagram Stories.

Indian films are banned in Pakistan since 2019

Nadeem Mandviwalla, a prominent exhibitor and distributor who owns a multiplex in Karachi, confirmed the film's exceptional performance. He noted that Sardaar Ji 3 had already raked in around PKR 9 crore in its opening weekend. "I think this is the best opening ever for any Indian or Pakistani film in our theatres," Mandviwalla said.

He added that the success of Sardaar Ji 3 was a breath of fresh air for the Pakistani entertainment industry, particularly for the cinema house owners. "I think despite the high ticket rates and the weather, the audience has come out because of the summer school holidays and because Pakistani people still want to watch quality films on the big screen," he said.

Cinema houses in Pakistan have been dwindling in recent years ever since a ban on the screening of Indian films in Pakistan since 2019. Despite the ongoing ban on Indian films, Sardaar Ji 3 received clearance from Pakistan's censor board and was released across the country.

More about Sardaar Ji 3

The threequel is directed by Amar Hundal and produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Sidhu of White Hill Studios alongside Story Time Productions. It is the third installment in the Sardaar Ji franchise after the first two films released in 2012 and 2015. While Sardaar Ji became one of the highest-grossing Punjabi films, Sardaar Ji 2 did average business at the box office.

