HomeBollywood

Bollywood

After Sikandar, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala to collaborate for this film; superstar's pic goes viral

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala excite fans with the glimpse of their new collaboration after Sikandar.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 12:42 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

After Sikandar, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala to collaborate for this film; superstar's pic goes viral
Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan
Superstar Salman Khan and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala surprised everyone when they announced their film, Sikandar, Now, the blockbuster duo is all set to collaborate once again on another movie after Sikandar and the filmmaker has dropped a photoshoot with the superstar.

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are currently working on Sikandar, which is being directed by A R Murugadoss and produced by Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The studio shared the announcement of Kick 2 on Instagram by posting Salman Khan's pic from a photoshoot done for Kick 2 and captioned the post, "It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot Sikandar...!!! From Grand Sajid Nadiadwala @beingsalmankhan @wardakhannadiadwala #Kick2 #Sikandar."

Kick, a comedy action movie, marked Nadiadwala's directorial debut and emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2014. It was also Khan's first film to enter the Rs 200 crore club. Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the movie was an official remake of Telugu star Ravi Teja's 2009 film of the same title.

In Sikandar, Salman Khan is playing the titular role alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, and Kajal Aggarwal. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2025. Sharing the announcement, the official Instagram page of Nadiadwala Grandson wrote, "Thrilled to continue my/our longstanding collaboration with @beingsalmankhan , as we team up with the brilliant @a.r.murugadoss over an exciting cinematic journey. This would be our one of the most ambitious films till date. Releasing on EID 2025.

(With inputs from PTI)

