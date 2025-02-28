Subhan has reportedly been preparing for his acting career for some time, taking professional lessons and gaining on-set experience.

Another star kid on the block? Reports suggest that filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala is to focus on launching his son Subhan Nadiadwala post wrapping Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar. There are speculations that the star kid will make his big break in Bollywood with an intense love story, to be helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the director known for superhits like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dhadak and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Subhan Nadiadwala’s acting debut with Shashank Khaitan is expected to go into production in the second half of 2025, with prep work already underway. Shashank's script required a fresh face, and he has found his ideal lead in Subhan, according to Pinkvilla.

Sajid Nadiadwala's son Subhan to make his acting debut?

Subhan has reportedly been preparing for his acting career for some time, taking professional lessons and gaining on-set experience. He has also undergone training in dance and action to ensure a well-rounded performance. The untitled love story, will be produced by Shashank under his banner Mentor Disciple Entertainment. Besides this film, that the young actor is reportedly in talks with two other acclaimed filmmakers for potential projects.

Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar, Kick 2

Talking about Sikandar, Sajid recently offered a glimpse of the much-awaited teaser of the upcoming film, which is set for Eid 2025 release. The one-minute and 21-second long video introduces Salman, who is lovingly called Sikandar by his grandmother. In the beefed-up avatar, he promises a massy film packing punches and high-octane actions. Directed by A R Murugadoss, the film boasts ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Anjini Dhawan, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal among others.

Besides Sikandar, Sajid is also set to work on the sequel of 2014 film Kick. In October 2024, the filmmaker had shared the news of Kick 2 on Instagram by sharing Salman Khan’s photo from the sets of Sikandar. “"It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot Sikandar….!!! From Grand Sajid Nadiadwala @beingsalmankhan @wardakhannadiadwala #Kick2 #Sikandar," read the caption.