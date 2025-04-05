Salman Khan fans can rejoice, as he's gearing up for a sequel of a film that was loved by them.

Salman Khan's fans rejoice as your idol has listened to your suggestion. Ever since Sikandar was released, several netizens and Bhaijaan fans have requested him to go back doing movies that they have loved watching him, which include Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Sultan.

After the dismissal performance of Sikandar, it seems like Salman has gone back to his basics. As per the latest reports, he recently met V. Vijayendra Prasad for the initial discussion on Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. According to Pinkvilla, Khan met Prasad and the sequel is happening. The portal quoted a source who said, "Salman Khan has met V. Vijayendra Prasad a couple of days back. They have come up with an idea and discussions are on that could be for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2."

The insider further revealed that not only Salman and Vijayendra but the director of Bajrangi Bhaijaan is also expected to return for the sequel. "There is a chance of possible collaboration between V. Vijayendra Prasad and director Kabir Khan, the trio is coming together. However, nothing has been finalized yet," said the source.

Recently during a press meet, Salman also affirmed that there is a possibility of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, but the major difference will be that this time "Munni will speak, and she will speak a lot." For the unversed, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was the 2015 comedy drama film starring Salman as Pawan Kumar Bajrangi with Harshali Malhotra as Munni, along wth Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Pakistani reporter Chand Nawab.

In another report of Pinkvilla, dated 2022, Salman Khan confirmed that Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 will happen, taking ahead the chronicle of Munni and Pawan. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a blockbuster, grossing Rs 918.18 crores worldwide. The film also won the National Award for Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Salman's collab with V Vijendra Prasad is something superstar's fans are praying, and their collab might create another magic at the box office.

