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After Shraddha Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor; Kartik Aaryan joins the Inaam trend - Watch viral video

Known for films ranging from Pyaar Ka Punchnama to contemporary romantic comedies, Kartik Aaryan has built his career largely within mainstream Bollywood, while Jasleen Royal has emerged as one of the country's most successful independent music creators.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 06:58 PM IST

After Shraddha Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor; Kartik Aaryan joins the Inaam trend - Watch viral video
Kartik Aaryan/Instagram
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While independent music often finds its way into Bollywood celebrities' social media posts, Jasleen Royal's Inaam has sparked a trend that has largely been driven by women. Released in April, the track has witnessed a strong resurgence in recent weeks, climbing charts including Spotify Daily Viral 15, Shazam Viral India Top 100 and Apple Music International Pop. It has also become a popular soundtrack for Instagram Reels, with celebrities such as Sara Tendulkar, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shraddha Kapoor and Bharati Dubey sharing videos featuring the song.

Kartik Aaryan has now become the first mainstream male Bollywood actor to join the trend. His post stands out because leading male stars rarely promote independent, non-film songs unless they are directly associated with the project. By using Inaam on his social media, Aaryan has brought additional visibility to the independent release outside the conventional film promotion cycle.

The moment is also notable given Jasleen Royal's position in the industry. As one of the few female singer-songwriters and composers to consistently deliver chart-topping originals, Royal has carved out a distinct space in India's music landscape with songs such as Din Shagna Da, Ranjha and Heeriye. Her success has come largely through independent creative control in an industry where music composition continues to be dominated by male voices.

Aaryan's endorsement also presents an interesting crossover between two distinct creative journeys. Known for films ranging from Pyaar Ka Punchnama to contemporary romantic comdies, the actor has built his career largely within mainstream Bollywood, while Royal has emerged as one of the country's most successful independent music creators. His decision to engage with Inaam underscores the growing influence of independent music among top Bollywood stars and reflects the increasingly blurred lines between the film and non-film music industries.

READ | Diljit Dosanjh to join CJP protests against PM Narendra Modi's government? Singer-actor makes big statement

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