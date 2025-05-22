Nikita Dutta shared her health update on Instagram with a snap of her medical report, hoping that she and her mother would recover soon.

Actress Nikita Dutta, who was last seen in Saif Ali Khan's Jewel Thief, has now tested positive for COVID-19. Nikita took to her Instagram to share this major health update and informed that she and her mother are Covid positive, and asked fans to 'stay safe'. Sharing the news on her Instagram story, Nikita wrote, "Covid has come to say hello to my mum and me. Hoping this uninvited guest doesn't stay long. See you after this short quarantine. Stay safe, everyone."

As per the latest information, Nikita is currently under home quarantine and is said to be experiencing only mild symptoms. She has also postponed all work-related commitments until further notice.