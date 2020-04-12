After Shaza, Zoa Morani gets discharged from hospital, says 'time to say goodbye to my warriors from space'

After Shaza Morani, actor and sister Zoa Morani has also been discharged from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after recovering from the novel coronavirus. The actress took to her Instagram stories to announce the same with a celebratory selfie. In the picture, Zoa can be seen wearing a surgical mask with the hospital staff wearing hazmat suits in the background.

"Time to say goodbye to my warriors from space and keep them in my prayers forever! Goodbye, isolation ICU. Time for #homesweethome!” her caption read. On Saturday, during an Instagram live session with actor Varun Dhawan, Zoa said that right from the second day of her treatment, she began to show signs of improvement. "Ever since I came to the hospital, I have definitely felt 40 times better. My breathlessness stopped on the second day, I could feel a little congestion and a little fever, but it’s so much better than I was feeling at home. Coming to the hospital was the best decision. I feel like I got cured immediately and I can go home," she said.

For the uninformed, Zoa’s younger sister Shaza had also tested positive for the coronavirus and has made a full recovery. Shaza returned home after being discharged from Nanavati Hospital on Saturday. However, their father and producer Karim Morani, is still undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Talking about being diagnosed with the coronavirus, Zoa had told Varun, "I really couldn’t believe it because I was glued to the news and seeing all the stories. And then, to suddenly realise that you only have it, it is a little scary. But I promise, once you go through it, you realise that it is completely manageable. It’s nothing to be scared about, it really feels like normal flu."