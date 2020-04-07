After Shaza, Karim Morani's other daughter Zoa tested positive for coronavirus

After Shaza Morani, Karim Morani's other daughter Zoa Morani got tested positive for coronavirus. She returned from Rajasthan on March 15, 2020, and now has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Confirming the same, Zoa told Bombay Times, "Yes, I have tested positive. I have been moved to COVID-19 positive patient’s isolation ICU." While Shaza has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

Zoa also told the daily, "I was the one showing symptoms and that’s why Shaza and I decided to do the test. As a precaution, the doctors asked me to repeat the test. I was only allowed to carry limited stuff. I have got some books with me for the company as nobody is allowed to meet us."

Earlier, Karim had told PTI, "Shaza had no symptoms but has tested positive. Zoa, my other daughter, has a few symptoms so we got both of them tested. Zoa, however, tested negative. Both have been admitted to Nanavati hospital. They are in isolation and under observation."

While Zoa earlier stated to BT, "We were shocked that my sister Shaza had tested positive, while I tested negative despite showing more symptoms of COVID-19."

On their other hand, Zoa and Shaza's uncle Mohomed Morani said, "A few days after Zoa and Shaza returned from Rajasthan and Sri Lanka, respectively, they complained of headache and fever. They immediately isolated themselves from the rest of the family. While Shaza recovered, Zoa was still unwell and hence, they went for the tests. It’s shocking that Zoa, who initially tested negative, has tested positive now. Shaza is under observation and will undergo another round of tests."