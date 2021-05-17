After 'Shakuntala Devi', Vidya Balan's 'Sherni' gets OTT release, new poster out

Nearly a year after the streaming of 'Shakuntala Devi', another Vidya Balan starrer film gets a digital release. Yes, we are talking about 'Sherni' in which the actor plays the role of an upright Forest Officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict while she also seeks her true calling in a hostile environment. The film is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 2021.

Along with the announcement, the makers also unveiled a poster in which Vidya is seen holding a walkie talkie while being captured in a viewfinder. 'Sherni' is directed by the talented filmmaker Amit Masurkar and produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment. The film also has a powerful ensemble cast comprising versatile artists such as Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.

In a statement, Vikram Malhotra, the Producer and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment said, "After the successful and much-loved collaboration for 'Shakuntala Devi’ in 2020, I am delighted to partner once again with Amazon Prime Video as we take Abundantia Entertainment’s latest film to the world. 'Sherni' is one of the most special and important stories that we’ve worked on and Amit’s evocative take on a highly relevant subject, laced with his trademark satire, will make for a compelling watch. I’m also very excited for the fans of Vidya Balan to see her in the unique avatar of a forest officer. Can’t wait for the ‘First Day First Stream’ of 'Sherni'."

Also read Vidya Balan resumes 'Sherni' shoot in Madhya Pradesh

While T Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar stated, "'Sherni' is one of the most unconventional and engaging films I have had a chance to produce and I am thrilled that it’s premiering on Amazon Prime Video as the movie will travel to a global audience. As always, it has been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Vikram and I look forward to creating more entertaining and exceptional content with Abundantia Entertainment."