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After Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma get brutally trolled for promoting Alpha, 'ignoring' Dhurandhar, netizens react: 'Talk about hypocrisy'

Not only Shah Rukh Khan, but Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma were quick enough to react to Alpha's teaser. However, netizens got miffed, and they trolled them mercilessly.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 11, 2026, 07:52 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

After Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma get brutally trolled for promoting Alpha, 'ignoring' Dhurandhar, netizens react: 'Talk about hypocrisy'
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Alpha poster (Image source: Instagram, Twitter)
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Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Alpha, has certainly created headlines, but for the wrong reasons. The teaser received mixed to negative reactions, and it has also exposed the hypocrisy of celebrities. Hours after YRF dropped the first major asset of the next YRF Spy Universe, Shah Rukh Khan dropped his reaction. Similarly, even Amitabh Bachchan and other celebs were quick enough to give their shout-out to Alpha. However, some celebs were numb or ignored the success of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. There was no social media celebratory post or such reactions. Netizens have now called out celebs, and they are trolling them left, right, and centre. 

Here's how netizens reacted to Dhurandhar

After Shah Rukh Khan got brutally trolled for promoting Alpha. Now, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are also facing heat among the netizens. "No story on Dhurandhar but Alpha, talk about hypocrisy," a netizen wrote. Another netizen wrote, "None of them had supported Dhurandhar before it became a blockbuster. Some are yet to do so, even after 6 months, but all of them instantly come forward for Alpha. Doglapan of Urduwood!" One of the netizens wrote, "Anushka should start a basic education school for Kohli fans."

A fan wrote, "Fake PR and Fake King SRK mean nothing. This was real approval. When Virat Kohli approves." Another fan wrote, "Still to meet a person in real life who has actually watched Dhurandhar in theatres." An internet user wrote, "During Dhurandhar telecast, BCCI was arranging a special screening for Dhurandhar, but MI management denied it, and none of them watched it. But now Rohit Sharma is putting a story for Alia Bhatt's movie Alpha and promoting it openly."

What is Alpha? 

Alpha is the 7th instalment of the YRF Spy Universe, following the events of War 2 and Tiger 3. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the pivotal roles. YRF Spy Universe started with Ek Tha Tiger, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. Alpha will be released in cinemas on July 3, 2026.

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