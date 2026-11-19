Madhubanti Bagchi has released her new independent single Mudd Na Sajna, composed and written by Siddharth Amit Bhavsar. Entirely self-funded, the track blends her classical roots with a darker, rebellious sound as she explores creative freedom beyond playback singing.

Playback singer-composer Madhubanti Bagchi, who has delivered several popular tracks in 2026, including Tu Mil Jaaye from Shah Rukh Khan's King and Bindaas from Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, is stepping into the independent music space with her new single, Mudd Na Sajna. Entirely self-funded by Bagchi, with no record label involvement, the single gives the singer complete creative control. Composed and written by Siddharth Amit Bhavsar and performed by Bagchi, the track blends her classical training with a darker, rebellious sound. It brings together two distinct sides of her musical identity, moving away from the conventional sound of mainstream playback singing.

Talking about the single, Madhubanti Bagchi said, "In playback singing, you are always serving a character and someone else's vision. With Mudd Na Sajna, I wanted to strip all of that away and step into a space that feels completely raw and unfiltered. Working with Siddharth on this track allowed me to hold onto my classical foundation while leaning into a darker, more rebellious sound that I’ve been wanting to explore for a long time. It’s about trusting my instincts, letting go of expectations and owning my story on my own terms."

With Mudd Na Sajna, Bagchi brings her classical roots into an independent musical space while experimenting with a sound that reflects her evolving artistic identity. The self-backed release marks a personal step for the singer as she moves beyond playback singing to tell a story on her own terms. Mudd Na Sajna, performed by Madhubanti Bagchi and composed and written by Siddharth Amit Bhavsar, is now available to stream across major audio platforms.

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