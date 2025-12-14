After Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan meets Lionel Messi with her boys Taimur and Jeh during GOAT India Tour 2025

After Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan met Lionel Messi in Kolkata on Saturday, Kareena Kapoor Khan met the legendary footballer Lionel Messi with her sons Taimur and Jeh in Mumbai on Sunday.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan took her sons, Taimur and Jeh to a special meet and greet with the football legend Lionel Messi during the Mumbai leg of the GOAT India Tour 2025. The Heroine actress was seen coming out of the Wankhede Stadium after meeting the Argetine footballer on Sunday. In the photos that have gone viral on social media, Kareena is seen posing with the three fotballers Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul; with Taimur and Jeh's faces hidden using blue-heart emojis.

Earlier in the day, the Talaash actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture in which she and her sons can be seen with their backs facing the camera. While Kareena was sharply dressed in formals, her sons were seen wearing football jerseys. Taimur wore the jersey with Messi’s name, while Jeh wore the jersey with Argentina’s name.

Messi landed in Mumbai on Sunday as a part of his GOAT India Tour 2025. This comes after the embarrassing situation in Kolkata, where the football legend spent only 20 minutes after a promised time of 2 hours. Messi left early after the situation at the Salt Lake Stadium turned dangerous with political and influential figures hijacking the event, that irked fans who didn’t get to see the legendary player despite spending thousands on tickets. In Kolkata, Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan had met Messi.

The sporting legend then visited Hyderabad on Saturday evening with Mumbai being third in line. Apart from Kareena, a few Bollywood celebrities are also expected to attend the special meet and greet session at Wankhede Stadium. They will also be seen taking part in a 7 vs 7 exhibition football match at the stadium. On Monday, the Argentine footballer will arrive in Delhi and meet PM Modi.

Messi’s visit to India has become a landmark moment for football fans across the country, underlining the sport's growing cultural footprint beyond cricket. The Argentine icon drew massive crowds, with fans gathering in thousands just to catch a glimpse of the World Cup–winning captain. In his previous visit to India in 2011, the legendary footballer had played a friendly match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, where Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0.

