After Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Nayanthara to romance Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju film: 'The Queen Arrives'

Welcoming Nayanthara in his film with Salman Khan, director Vamshi Paidipally wrote, "Happy to Welcome #NAYANTHARA on board #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm. Always admired her for the Grace, Strength and the Dignity that she always carries. Super Excited for what we are about to create."

After making her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's 2023 blockbuster Jawan, the South sensation Nayanthara will be seen romancing Salman Khan in an upcoming action drama. The yet untitled project, which was announced a day before, will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and bankrolled by Dil Raju under his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The makers made the announcement on Tuesday, March 31. Taking to its social media handles, Sri Venkateswara Creations wrote, "The Queen Arrives. The epitome of versatility and excellence #NAYANTHARA joins #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm. It's an honour to have you on board for something truly special that's underway #SVC63."

Welcoming Nayanthara in his film, the director Vamshi also took to his X handle and wrote, "Happy to Welcome #NAYANTHARA on board #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm. Always admired her for the Grace, Strength and the Dignity that she always carries. Super Excited for what we are about to create."

On Monday, March 30, Sri Venkateswara Creations had announced the collaboration between Salman, Raju, and Paidipally. Their post read, "#SalmanKhan - A Phenomenon who has delivered countless moments of celebration to audiences across the world. Now joins hands with our very own, dearest blockbuster filmmaker #VamshiPaidipally for #SVC63 #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm goes on floors this April...destined for glory."

The Sultan star also shared a photo of him and Vamshi on his social media handles and captioned it, "Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju." Vamshi wrote on his X handle, "Honored to collaborate with @BeingSalmanKhan Sir for my next film. This one is Powered by Heart and Driven by Conviction. April -- We Begin."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's next film is the war drama Maatrubhumi, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan. The Apoorva Lakhia directorial was slated to release on April 17, but has been postponed. Nayanthara will be seen next in Yash-led Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which also features Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. The period gangster film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, will hit theatres on June 4 after being postponed due to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Sitaare Zameen Par, Maamla Legal Hai 2, Happy Patel, Crime 101; latest films, series to watch