Akshay Kumar’s The Entertainers concert in US cancelled due to 'slow ticket sales', promoter says 'very little demand'

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is all set to embark on his multi-nation world tour called The Entertainers, which begins this week. However, just days before the commencement of the multi-starrer tour, it has faced a setback. As per reports, the New Jersey concert of the tour, scheduled to be held on March 4, has been cancelled because of poor ticket sales.

The Entertainers tour is headlined by Akshay Kumar and also includes Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, Aparshakti Khurana, Sonam Bajwa, Jasleen Royal, and Stebin Ben. The New Jersey concert of the tour was supposed to take place on Saturday at Cure Insurance Arena, Trenton, New Jersey. However, Amit Jaity, the promoter of the show, has now released a statement saying it stands cancelled.

“We hold our beloved audience and their expectations from us at the highest level. We strive to deliver nothing but quality shows in the tri-state area. But, there are times when things just don’t work out in our favor and we have to make tough choices and make the hardest decisions. It is with a big Sorry this time, that we have to let our audience down and announce the cancellation of The Entertainers Tour show featuring Akshay Kumar and others,” the statement reads.

Elaborating on the cause of the cancellation, Jaitly adds in his statement that it has been done due to the slow sale of tickets and little demand for them in the region. “In the spirit of full transparency the main reasons for the cancellation is the extremely slow sales of tickets for the show, this has led to it not being financially viable unless we booked some very huge losses from the show. It is evident that this show has very little demand and we have realized that the tour was not appropriately promoted for awareness to spread in the South Asian disapora in the United States. With the less than stellar support for marketing from the tour organizer and we have no other choice,” he adds.

The statement adds that everybody who has already bought tickets will be refunded as per due process by the ticketing vendor or the promoter. The refund process began on Sunday, as per Biz Asia Live. This is the second successive setback in the week for Akshay Kumar on the professional front. His latest film – Selfiee – took a very low opening at the box office despite huge expectations. With roughly Rs 10 crore earnings in the opening weekend, it is Akshay’s lowest opening film in over a decade.