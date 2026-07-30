After Seema Sajdeh's exit, Salman Khan arrives at Alliance house in cowboy look to support Sohail Khan

alman Khan made a special appearance on Prime Video's Alliance to cheer up brother Sohail Khan, who has been struggling emotionally and physically inside the reality show.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a special visit to the sets of Prime Video's reality show Alliance on Wednesday, where he entered the house to meet his brother, Sohail Khan. Photos and videos of the actor arriving at the set have gone viral on social media, with fans excited to see his surprise appearance.

According to reports, Salman is not joining the show as a contestant. Instead, he entered the house as a special guest to encourage Sohail, who has had a difficult few weeks in the competition.

Salman Khan enters Alliance house

Before entering the house, Salman posed for the paparazzi outside the set. He was seen wearing a blue denim shirt, charcoal jeans and a cowboy hat.

Reports suggest that the actor will spend around an hour inside the Alliance house interacting with the contestants. His visit is believed to be aimed at lifting Sohail's spirits after the emotional departure of his former wife, Seema Sajdeh, from the show.

Sohail Khan dealing with injury

Apart from Seema's exit, Sohail has also been facing health issues inside the house.

In the latest episode, it was revealed that he suffered a groin injury, making it difficult for him to take part in physically demanding tasks involving running and agility. This is reportedly not the first time he has needed medical attention during the competition.

Seema Sajdeh reacts to Sohail's emotional confession

During her appearance on the show, Sohail publicly accepted responsibility for the problems in their marriage. "Let me admit on national television: agar koi bhi galti hui hogi humare beech mein, I take the responsibility."

Speaking to Times Now after leaving the show, Seema said the statement meant a lot to her. "For Sohail to say that, it's very big. It's very big. It was a lot for me to take."

She added that she found it very sweet that Sohail made the statement in front of the entire house.

Seema also shared that Sohail seemed emotionally affected after she left the competition. According to her, the atmosphere inside the house had changed by the fifth week, with contestants becoming more focused on their own strategies and forming groups. She felt Sohail was finding it difficult to adjust because he was not someone who liked playing a cutthroat game.