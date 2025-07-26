After Sardaar Ji 3 backlash, Diljit Dosanjh treats Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty with ladoos, celebrates his farewell from Border 2, video goes viral

After Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh completed his Border 2 shoot, and the Punjabi star singer-actor decided to treat his co-stars with ladoos.

Punjabi singing and acting sensation Diljit Dosanjh treated Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and other crew members to ladoos as he wrapped up shooting for the upcoming film Border 2, in which he will be seen playing the late Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon. Diljit took to his Instagram, where he shared a video of him feeding ladoos to Varun and Ahan along with the director Anurag Singh, other crew members and children in Punjab. For the caption, Diljit wrote in Punjabi: "BORDER 2 shoot finished. Had the honor of portraying the role of Shaheed Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon Ji in the film.”

Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military decoration during wartime, in recognition of his lone defence of Srinagar Air Base against a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) air raid during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Directed by Anurag Singh, the upcoming film features Sunny Deol in a pivotal role alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Watch Diljit Dosanjh celebrating his farewell from the sets of Border 2

The movie is backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s production house, J.P. Films. “Border 2” is slated for release on January 23, 2026. The film, which is helmed by Anurag Singh, is the sequel to the 1997 film “Border”, an epic war film, based on the events of the Battle of Longewala (1971). Directed by J. P. Dutta, the film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

It stars Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee. Talking about Diljit, he also has Panjab '95 directed by Honey Trehan. The film is based on the life of prominent Sikh human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

