After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this star filmmaker will make his directorial debut on Netflix, his series will feature...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet superstar who was once in debt of Rs 90 crore, failed to even pay his watchman, Bollywood ‘laughed’ at him; then…

NTA exam calendar 2025: JEE Main, NEET, CUET, UGC NET dates soon; all you need to know

Meet richest man of Delhi who donates more money than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, his net worth is...

Meet man, Software Engineer who stunned Pakistan in super over at T20 World Cup

Meet man who started as intern at Apple, later built Rs 2129252 crore company, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet superstar who was once in debt of Rs 90 crore, failed to even pay his watchman, Bollywood ‘laughed’ at him; then…

Meet superstar who was once in debt of Rs 90 crore, failed to even pay his watchman, Bollywood ‘laughed’ at him; then…

​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

NTA exam calendar 2025: JEE Main, NEET, CUET, UGC NET dates soon; all you need to know

NTA exam calendar 2025: JEE Main, NEET, CUET, UGC NET dates soon; all you need to know

7 Bollywood heroes who turned villains, impressed fans

7 Bollywood heroes who turned villains, impressed fans

8 animals with strongest bites

8 animals with strongest bites

Are you aware of Google CEO Sundar Pichai's daily routine? He never skips...

Are you aware of Google CEO Sundar Pichai's daily routine? He never skips...

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet superstar who was once in debt of Rs 90 crore, failed to even pay his watchman, Bollywood ‘laughed’ at him; then…

Meet superstar who was once in debt of Rs 90 crore, failed to even pay his watchman, Bollywood ‘laughed’ at him; then…

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this star filmmaker will make his directorial debut on Netflix, his series will feature...

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this star filmmaker will make his directorial debut on Netflix, his series will feature...

Meet actor who did first film for Chowmein, was stereotyped for servant roles, got lead role after 20 years of career

Meet actor who did first film for Chowmein, was stereotyped for servant roles, got lead role after 20 years of career

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this star filmmaker will make his directorial debut on Netflix, his series will feature...

This star filmmaker, who's also a popular host, is all set to make his grand directorial debut on Netflix with a big-budget series.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 06:08 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this star filmmaker will make his directorial debut on Netflix, his series will feature...
Bollywood's star filmmaker who will make his directorial debut on Netflix
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In 2024, Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his directorial debut with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and left his fans impressed. After SLB, another big filmmaker from Bollywood is geared up to make his directorial debut on Netflix. This filmmaker isn't just a popular director, super-successful producer, and famous television host. 

The filmmaker who will be making his directorial debut on OTT is...

Karan Johar, whose last directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was made for cinemas, is now gearing up for his next big project for Netflix. For the unversed, Karan has already made his OTT debut by hosting the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. Karan's upcoming project will mark his debut as a director on OTT. As per the official statement from Karan's representative, "The web series now begins its casting stage and the idea is to bring together an ensemble of renowned actors. Being a Karan Johar show, the web series is considered to be Netflix's most ambitious upcoming project. It will be shot throughout 2025 and is set to stream in 2026." The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director will feature an ensemble cast of celebrated female actors. Following the web series, Johar will return to the big screen with a grand action film. 

Karan Johar's shared BTS video of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

On Saturday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram and shared a throwback video of SRK from the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In the video, SRK can be seen talking about embarrassing moments in the film. He said that without a shadow of a doubt, the costumes he wore in the film were the most embarrassing. He spoke about the tight t-shirts and jeans that he was made to wear for his character of Rahul Khanna in the film.

Read: This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Big update on Hardik Pandya's Test comeback, star all-rounder set to feature in red-ball cricket for....

Big update on Hardik Pandya's Test comeback, star all-rounder set to feature in red-ball cricket for....

AUS vs ENG: Adil Rashid scripts history, becomes first England spinner to...

AUS vs ENG: Adil Rashid scripts history, becomes first England spinner to...

Delhi-NCR weather update: National Capital records lowest minimum temperature for September in past...

Delhi-NCR weather update: National Capital records lowest minimum temperature for September in past...

This is the most haunted island in world, it is in...

This is the most haunted island in world, it is in...

PM Modi's 3-day US visit begins, to hold talks with Biden, attend Quad Summit shortly

PM Modi's 3-day US visit begins, to hold talks with Biden, attend Quad Summit shortly

MORE

MOST VIEWED

​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

5 best places to visit in India this October

5 best places to visit in India this October

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement