After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this star filmmaker will make his directorial debut on Netflix, his series will feature...

This star filmmaker, who's also a popular host, is all set to make his grand directorial debut on Netflix with a big-budget series.

In 2024, Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his directorial debut with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and left his fans impressed. After SLB, another big filmmaker from Bollywood is geared up to make his directorial debut on Netflix. This filmmaker isn't just a popular director, super-successful producer, and famous television host.

The filmmaker who will be making his directorial debut on OTT is...

Karan Johar, whose last directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was made for cinemas, is now gearing up for his next big project for Netflix. For the unversed, Karan has already made his OTT debut by hosting the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. Karan's upcoming project will mark his debut as a director on OTT. As per the official statement from Karan's representative, "The web series now begins its casting stage and the idea is to bring together an ensemble of renowned actors. Being a Karan Johar show, the web series is considered to be Netflix's most ambitious upcoming project. It will be shot throughout 2025 and is set to stream in 2026." The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director will feature an ensemble cast of celebrated female actors. Following the web series, Johar will return to the big screen with a grand action film.

Karan Johar's shared BTS video of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

On Saturday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram and shared a throwback video of SRK from the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In the video, SRK can be seen talking about embarrassing moments in the film. He said that without a shadow of a doubt, the costumes he wore in the film were the most embarrassing. He spoke about the tight t-shirts and jeans that he was made to wear for his character of Rahul Khanna in the film.

