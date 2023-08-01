After Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, this Bollywood actor to join Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome 3: Report

After Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, now another Bollywood actor has joined the cast of Welcome 3.

Earlier, it was reported that Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will be replacing Uday-Majnu aka Nana Patekar, and Anil Kapoor in Welcome 3. Now, if the reports are to be believed another Bollywood actor is all set to join Akshay Kumar-starrer in the upcoming movie.

According to a report from Pinkvilla, the newest entry in the cast of Welcome 3 is none other than Bobby Deol. A source close to the development told the entertainment portal, “Welcome 3 has turned out to be a hilarious script and the producers are on the verge of getting a big ensemble cast on board for this film. Firoz has managed to get on board some of the biggest names from the 90s for Welcome 3 – Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, and now Bobby Deol.”

The source also added that apart from the 5 principal male leads, top actresses will also be joining the cast, and the film is set to go on floors next year. The source quoted, “The script warrants the presence of 3 leading ladies and the casting is in progress. Like all films in the franchise, the core comedy of Welcome will derive from the challenges of getting married.”

Bobby Deol and Akshay Kumar were last seen together in the movie Housefull 4 and will be reuniting in the movie Houseful 5 which will reportedly go on floors this year. The director of Welcome 3, however, is still kept under wraps and will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol also has Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal in the pipeline. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the gangster drama will see Ranbir Kapoor in a new avatar and is scheduled to release on December 1. Earlier, the movie was set to clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, however, the makers postponed the release of the film.

Read 'Love Hostel' star Bobby Deol reveals Dharmendra's honest reaction to 'Aashram'