Headlines

Mahindra Thar EV concept to be unveiled on August 15, may get feature seen in Rs 1 crore SUV

Maharashtra: 15 killed, 5 feared trapped as crane falls on bridge slab during Samruddhi Expressway construction

After Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, this Bollywood actor to join Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome 3: Report

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s cricket empire expands in US, Mumbai Indians NY beats Satya Nadella’s team

Deepika Padukone drops sizzling pic flaunting her abs in black and white bikini, Ranveer Singh reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mahindra Thar EV concept to be unveiled on August 15, may get feature seen in Rs 1 crore SUV

Maharashtra: 15 killed, 5 feared trapped as crane falls on bridge slab during Samruddhi Expressway construction

After Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, this Bollywood actor to join Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome 3: Report

Weight loss tips: 10 vegetables to shed extra kilos

Motivational quotes by Sonu Sood

7 must-watch films of Taapsee Pannu on her birthday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Venkatesh Prasad Lashes Out On The Indian Team After They Got Defeated By West Indies In 2nd ODI

Jawan first song Zinda Banda out, Alia Bhatt thanks fans, First look of Ananya Panday unveiled from Dream Girl 2 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 31

DNA with Sourabh Raaj Jain on Zee News from Monday to Friday at 9 PM | #DNAwithSourabh

Step inside Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's luxurious Mumbai home with wooden patio, view of Mumbai skyline, Marine Drive

After Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, this Bollywood actor to join Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome 3: Report

Deepika Padukone drops sizzling pic flaunting her abs in black and white bikini, Ranveer Singh reacts

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

After Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, this Bollywood actor to join Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome 3: Report

After Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, now another Bollywood actor has joined the cast of Welcome 3.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 08:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Earlier, it was reported that Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will be replacing Uday-Majnu aka Nana Patekar, and Anil Kapoor in Welcome 3. Now, if the reports are to be believed another Bollywood actor is all set to join Akshay Kumar-starrer in the upcoming movie. 

According to a report from Pinkvilla, the newest entry in the cast of Welcome 3 is none other than Bobby Deol. A source close to the development told the entertainment portal, “Welcome 3 has turned out to be a hilarious script and the producers are on the verge of getting a big ensemble cast on board for this film. Firoz has managed to get on board some of the biggest names from the 90s for Welcome 3 – Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, and now Bobby Deol.” 

The source also added that apart from the 5 principal male leads, top actresses will also be joining the cast, and the film is set to go on floors next year. The source quoted, “The script warrants the presence of 3 leading ladies and the casting is in progress. Like all films in the franchise, the core comedy of Welcome will derive from the challenges of getting married.” 

Bobby Deol and Akshay Kumar were last seen together in the movie Housefull 4 and will be reuniting in the movie Houseful 5 which will reportedly go on floors this year. The director of Welcome 3, however, is still kept under wraps and will be announced soon. 

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol also has Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal in the pipeline. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the gangster drama will see Ranbir Kapoor in a new avatar and is scheduled to release on December 1. Earlier, the movie was set to clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, however, the makers postponed the release of the film. 

Read 'Love Hostel' star Bobby Deol reveals Dharmendra's honest reaction to 'Aashram'

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘Deeply disturbed, simply unacceptable’: Supreme Court issues stern statement on Manipur violence

PM Modi to be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak award in Pune on August 1

Former State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar reveals annual salary at India's richest public sector bank and its...

This IIT graduate cracked UPSC CSE in first attempt, became state's topper, her AIR was...

This engineering graduate cracked UPSC CSE without coaching in second attempt, her AIR was...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE