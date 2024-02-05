Twitter
Headlines

FIFA World Cup 2026: Tournament begins on June 11, Mexico gets opener

Grammy Awards 2024: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain's Shakti wins Best Global Music Album, see full list of winners

Elon Musk took illegal drugs with some Tesla, SpaceX board members: Report

Delhi-NCR Weather update: 'Yellow alert' issued for Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad, check rain forecast

After Sandeep Reddy Vanga's dig at Aamir Khan, actor's apology video for objectifying women in films goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

FIFA World Cup 2026: Tournament begins on June 11, final to take place in...

Britain's King Charles appoints his first female equerry

Meet man who sold tea with father, gave tuition, cracked UPSC thrice without coaching to become IPS, then IAS with AIR..

9 must-watch Bollywood spy thrillers

Eggs vs Chicken: which is better for you?

5 Bollywood films, including 3 superhits of 2023 that have not been released on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

After Sandeep Reddy Vanga's dig at Aamir Khan, actor's apology video for objectifying women in films goes viral

This superstar refused to work with Salman Khan after delivering blockbuster, rejected ensemble family drama because…

This star filmmaker was to direct Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail, Vidhu Vinod Chopra replaced him because…

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

After Sandeep Reddy Vanga's dig at Aamir Khan, actor's apology video for objectifying women in films goes viral

Sandeep Reddy Vanga had asked Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao to go and watch Dil in which his character almost attempts to rape Madhuri Dixit's character. Now, Aamir's old video of apologising for objectifying women in Hindi films has resurfaced.

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 08:09 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films Kabir Singh and Animal have been called out for their misogynistic scenes and dialogues. In a recent interview, Sandeep had slammed filmmaker Kirao Rao, without taking her name, for saying that Kabir Singh glorifies stalking and even took a dig at her ex-husband and superstar Aamir Khan mentioning how his character almost attempts to rape Madhuri Dixit's character in Dil.

Now, an old interview clip of Aamir Khan has gone viral on social media in which the actor is apologising for objectifying women in Hindi films. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Aamir can be seen saying in Hindi, "Hindi films have not been responsible enough, especially the way we project men and women. When we show something wrong in the films, we also show that the result of it is something positive which is wrong. And we often make the women an ‘item’ in films. Even the songs are like ‘tu cheez badi hai mast mast’. And even I am involved in this and I have done such films. ‘Khambe jaisi khadi hai, ladki hai ya chadi hai.’ We are calling women ‘khamba’ but not humans. I am very ashamed of it."

In a recent interaction with Dainik Bhaskar, the Animal director had said, "A superstar’s second ex-wife is saying in a video that Baahubali and Kabir Singh promote misogyny, promote stalking. I think she doesn’t understand the difference between stalking and approaching. I want to tell that woman, go and ask Aamir Khan about the song 'khambe jaisi khadi hai', what was that? Then come back to me. If you remember Dil, he almost attempts rape, and makes her feel like she has done the wrong thing. And then they fall in love. What was all that?".

In November last year in an interview with The Times of India, Kiran Rao had named Kabir Singh as one of the films that glorifies stalking as a "form of wooing a woman". Kiran had married Aamir in 2005 and they divorced each other in 2021. She is making her directorial comeback after 13 years with Laapataa Ladies, which releases in cinemas on March 1.

READ | Aamir Khan's old video criticising excessive violence and sex in films goes viral after Animal's release

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IRS officer whose father sold land to generate funds for his education, cracked UPSC with AIR…

FIFA World Cup 2026: Tournament begins on June 11, final to take place in...

Poonam Pandey death: Actress' family, sister untraceable, body missing, manager says...

'Being a cancer survivor...': Actress Chhavi Mittal slams Poonam Pandey's death hoax, calls it...

Meet man, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, who got Rs 1 crore salary offer but couldn't accept it due to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE