After Sandeep Reddy Vanga's dig at Aamir Khan, actor's apology video for objectifying women in films goes viral

Sandeep Reddy Vanga had asked Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao to go and watch Dil in which his character almost attempts to rape Madhuri Dixit's character. Now, Aamir's old video of apologising for objectifying women in Hindi films has resurfaced.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films Kabir Singh and Animal have been called out for their misogynistic scenes and dialogues. In a recent interview, Sandeep had slammed filmmaker Kirao Rao, without taking her name, for saying that Kabir Singh glorifies stalking and even took a dig at her ex-husband and superstar Aamir Khan mentioning how his character almost attempts to rape Madhuri Dixit's character in Dil.

Now, an old interview clip of Aamir Khan has gone viral on social media in which the actor is apologising for objectifying women in Hindi films. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Aamir can be seen saying in Hindi, "Hindi films have not been responsible enough, especially the way we project men and women. When we show something wrong in the films, we also show that the result of it is something positive which is wrong. And we often make the women an ‘item’ in films. Even the songs are like ‘tu cheez badi hai mast mast’. And even I am involved in this and I have done such films. ‘Khambe jaisi khadi hai, ladki hai ya chadi hai.’ We are calling women ‘khamba’ but not humans. I am very ashamed of it."

In a recent interaction with Dainik Bhaskar, the Animal director had said, "A superstar’s second ex-wife is saying in a video that Baahubali and Kabir Singh promote misogyny, promote stalking. I think she doesn’t understand the difference between stalking and approaching. I want to tell that woman, go and ask Aamir Khan about the song 'khambe jaisi khadi hai', what was that? Then come back to me. If you remember Dil, he almost attempts rape, and makes her feel like she has done the wrong thing. And then they fall in love. What was all that?".

Look @imvangasandeep #AamirKhan apologized in front of everyone for using "khambe jaisi khadi"song in Dil...will you ever do the same for showing women as objects in your movies https://t.co/22ypuOCTgb pic.twitter.com/bBBp7FjPJu — RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) February 3, 2024

In November last year in an interview with The Times of India, Kiran Rao had named Kabir Singh as one of the films that glorifies stalking as a "form of wooing a woman". Kiran had married Aamir in 2005 and they divorced each other in 2021. She is making her directorial comeback after 13 years with Laapataa Ladies, which releases in cinemas on March 1.



