After Salman Khan slammed trolls over body-shaming, Sameera Reddy admits she loves being called 'curvy, chubby, thick, golu'

Sameera Reddy has dropped a video, flaunting her curves, promoting body positivity, and confessing that she loves it when someone calls her chubby, thick, or curvy.

Actress Sameera Reddy is rejoicing as Salman Khan has promoted body positivity, slamming trolls who bashed Katrina Kaif over weight gain. The Musafir actress dropped a strong body positivity post, prompting people to embrace their bodies and not let others' opinions define how they feel about themselves.

Taking to Instagram, the Maine Dil Tujhko Diya actress shared a video featuring words such as plumpy, curvy, chubby, healthy, chunky, and golu, celebrating the different ways in which bodies are described. Alongside the video, Sameera wrote, "Whether you are a well-known personality, a young teen finding her way, a new mama, a woman seen year after year of judgment... or just a person who needs to hear this - Your body listens and needs you to love it back irrespective of anything anyone has to say. Curvy - Beautiful- luscious. You #bodypositivity #imperfectlyperfect. She posted her video with words written: "Words I love being called plumpy, curvy, chubby, healthy, chunky, golu."

Watch the viral video

In the video, the actress is seen confidently flaunting her curves in a variety of outfits, embracing her body and celebrating her appearance. Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently raised concerns over online trolling and paparazzi culture during the "Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar" episode. He criticized the practice of targeting people over their age, weight, appearance, family background, professional setbacks or experiences of motherhood. The actor also urged paparazzi to avoid capturing actresses in inappropriate or objectionable ways.

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The Sultan actor said, "Suddenly, everyone starts talking about age, saying someone has gotten old. What do you want to troll someone for? Their weight, their looks, their family, their smile, a career flop, or becoming a mother? You are merely revealing your own upbringing."

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"Yes, I have turned 60, man. Why do you troll a woman who is pregnant? Everyone gains weight during pregnancy... she gained weight because she was pregnant; she will get fit again when she returns to films. She simply wanted to spend time with her family. Don't troll," he added.