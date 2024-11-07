BOLLYWOOD
According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan received a death threat over a call, and Mumbai police registered a case.
After Salman Khan, now Shah Rukh Khan receives death threats over a call. The Mumbai police have registered a case against the unknown caller who warned of plans to kill the Bollywood star, according to the reports.
According to the reports, The Bandra police in Mumbai received a threatening message warning them of plans to kill Shah Rukh Khan. A case has been registered under Sections 308 (4) and 351 (3)(4) of the BNS and authorities are ensuring the safety of the superstar and trying to trace and identify the unknown caller.
According to a report in India Today, Police traced the call to Chhattisgarh and have reached Raipur. Officials are on the lookout for a man named Faizan Khan, whose phone was reportedly used to send the threat. Sources told India Today TV that the caller threatened to harm Shah Rukh Khan if several crores weren't paid as ransom.
This comes after Salman Khan received a series of death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang threatening to kill him if he doesn't apologize for killing black buck. The superstar received a similar death threat (as Shah Rukh Khan) from an unknown person on October 30, who had demanded a Rs 2 crore ransom from him. The superstar's security has been increased since Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son's office.
Meanwhile, it's not the first time that Shah Rukh Khan has received a death threat. Before this, the actor's security was amped up after he received death threats after the success of his comeback films Pathaan and Jawan. In October 2023, Shah Rukh was provided Y+ security. The actor has been surrounded by security guards ever since. Shah Rukh Khan, however, is yet to address the reports of receiving death threats.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the movie King. The action thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also stars his daughter Suhana Khan in key role. Abhishek Bachchan will be playing the role of the villain in the movie which is currently under production.
