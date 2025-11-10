After Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan visit Dharmendra in Breach Candy Hospital - Watch viral video

After Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Salman Khan; Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the Breach Candy Hospital, along with his son Aryan Khan, to meet Dharmendra.

As Dharmendra remains admitted to South Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, there are major concerns regarding his health. On Monday, reports surfaced claiming that the veteran superstar had been placed on ventilator support. However, teams representing Dharmendra and his actor-son Sunny Deol released statements assuring fans that the 89-year-old legend is doing perfectly fine.

Later in the night, Shah Rukh Khan was seen arriving at the Breach Candy Hospital to meet veteran actor Dharmendra after the latter was admitted. The superstar's Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge was seen entering the hospital premises in the video shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani. Shah's elder son Aryan Khan was also seen with him paying a visit to the veteran actor.

Earlier, on Monday evening, Dharmendra's sons, actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol visited him. His second wife, veteran actress Hema Malini also rushed to check upon his heath. Salman Khan also reached the hospital with heavy security. Their videos, shared on social media by several paparazzi pages, went viral instantly.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his action-packed entertainer King, whose first look was revealed last week on Khan's 60th birthday. The Siddharth Anand directorial also marks Suhana Khan's theatrical debut and also features a star-studded ensemble consisting of Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, and Jaideep Ahlawat among others.

On the other hand, Dharmendra will be seen next in Ikkis. The war drama is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded India's highest military decoration Param Vir Chakra for his valour in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Ikkis, slated to release on Christmas 2025, also stars Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Simar Bhatia in the leading roles.

