After Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan visits Dharmendra in Breach Candy Hospital with girlfriend Gauri Spratt - Watch viral video

Amid growing concerns over the health of legendary actor Dharmendra, superstar Aamir Khan and his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, visited Breach Candy Hospital on Tuesday evening to extend support to the Deol family. In the visuals captured by the Mumbai-based paps, Aamir and Gauri were seen arriving at the hospital.

On Monday evening, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan also visited the Sholay star to check upon his health. Shah Rukh was accompanied by his son Aryan Khan. Govinda and Ameesha Patel also went to the Breach Candy Hospital on Monday. Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol, and Hema Malini have been spotted going in and out of the hospital in the last two days.

Earlier in the day, Hema Malini strongly called out the unverified media reports stating that Dharmendra is no more. Taking to her X handle, the BJP MP in a strong-worded tweet, wrote, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible." She also urged everyone to give due respect and privacy to their family.

Hema Malini's reaction arrived on the heels of a clarification issued by their daughter, actor Esha Deol. "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery," she wrote on Instagram.

Born as Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol, the 89-year-old veteran superstar is widely regarded as one of the greatest, most successful, and iconic actors in Hindi cinema. Nicknamed the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, he has worked in over 300 films across six decades. He holds the record for starring in the highest number of hit movies in the history of Hindi cinema.

