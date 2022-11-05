Search icon
After Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Ridhi Dogra joins Shah Rukh Khan- Nayanthara starrer Jawan

Ridhi Dogra is on a roll. After bagging Tiger 3, she will be seen in SRK's Jawan as well.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 07:47 PM IST

Ridhi Dogra has proved that hard work will always get its due. After bagging Salman Khan's Tiger 3, the actress will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan- Nayanthara starrer Jawan. If reports are to be believed then Ridhi has already shot for Atlee's directorial in Mumbai and Chennai. 

Earlier on Saturday, Peeping Moon reported that Ridhi will also be seen in SRK's actioner. The portal quoted a source that stated, "Ridhi Dogra shot for Jawan during the Mumbai and Chennai schedules. She is a talented artist and has done commendable work in this film. Ridhi is a huge SRK fan, and working in Jawan has been a ‘dream come true’ moment for her. She had a blast shooting for this film and cannot wait for the world to see it." 

Ridhi was known as a popular television actress, later she proved her worth in OTT as well. Now, with two major releases, Ridhi will certainly enter into a bigger universe. Ridhi is known for giving captivating performances in shows like Woh Apna Sa, Maryada, Asur and The Married Woman.

Yesterday it was reported that famous television actress Ridhi Dogra has also joined the film's cast and is said to have been playing a pivotal role in Maneesh Sharma's actioner. As per a source in Bollywood Hungama, "The casting of Tiger 3 is very strong. Apart from Salman - Katrina reuniting & Emraan joining the gang, Tiger 3 will also see well-renowned actress, Ridhi Dogra join the cast. She’s done some great work on television as well as OTT in the past, the latest one being Asur.

While details of her character are under strict wraps, it is confirmed that she will be seen playing a pivotal role in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer." TIger 3 will hit cinemas on Diwali 2023, whereas Jawan will release in Eid 2023. 

