Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

After Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Shehnaaz Gill to star in Anil Kapoor's film?

It seems like Shehnaaz has already become a hot property in Bollywood, and there's no stopping for her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 04:29 PM IST

After Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Shehnaaz Gill to star in Anil Kapoor's film?
Anil Kapoor-Shehnaaz Gill-Bhumi Pednekar

Shehnaaz Gill is certainly gaining new heights, and there is no stopping her. After gaining millions of hearts through her television stint in Bigg Boss 13, Gill will now be seen in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. If reports are to believe then Shehnaaz has bagged another film. 

According to Times Of India, Shehnaaz has been roped in by Veere Di Wedding maker Rhea Kapoor, and she will share the screen with Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The project will be helmed by Rhea's husband Karan Boolani. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. 

On the other side, Viral Bhayani shared a video of her recent media spotting. In the video, Gill was looking happy and she exclaimed ki "Main ja rahi hoon baba ke saath America." Viral posted this video and shared the news in the caption by saying, "#shehnaazgill has signed producer Rhea Kapoor's next film which will start by this August. The film, which also features Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pedenekar, is reportedly a modern take on relationships. The film is produced by #rheakapoor and helmed by her husband #karanboolani." 

Watch the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Even Siddharth Nigam has opened up about his camaraderie with Shehnaaz Gill. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Siddharth stated, "I’m really fortunate that I got this offer. I’m looking forward to it. I hope it works out well. Sharing screen space with Salman sir is a big opportunity and it’s a special moment for me.” Nigam also shared his experience about sharing screen space with Shehnaaz Gill and asserted, "She is very fun-loving and sweet." He further asserted how his mother and Gill get along well, "Whenever we are together, we are not very serious, hassi mazak hi hota hain. There is a good bond that we have... aur meri mummy se unki bohot banti hain.” Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is expected to release this year-end. 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 7 electric bikes burned at Pune showroom due to suspected overcharging
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.