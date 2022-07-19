After Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Shehnaaz Gill to star in Anil Kapoor's film?

Anil Kapoor-Shehnaaz Gill-Bhumi Pednekar

Shehnaaz Gill is certainly gaining new heights, and there is no stopping her. After gaining millions of hearts through her television stint in Bigg Boss 13, Gill will now be seen in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. If reports are to believe then Shehnaaz has bagged another film.

According to Times Of India, Shehnaaz has been roped in by Veere Di Wedding maker Rhea Kapoor, and she will share the screen with Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The project will be helmed by Rhea's husband Karan Boolani. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

On the other side, Viral Bhayani shared a video of her recent media spotting. In the video, Gill was looking happy and she exclaimed ki "Main ja rahi hoon baba ke saath America." Viral posted this video and shared the news in the caption by saying, "#shehnaazgill has signed producer Rhea Kapoor's next film which will start by this August. The film, which also features Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pedenekar, is reportedly a modern take on relationships. The film is produced by #rheakapoor and helmed by her husband #karanboolani."

Even Siddharth Nigam has opened up about his camaraderie with Shehnaaz Gill. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Siddharth stated, "I’m really fortunate that I got this offer. I’m looking forward to it. I hope it works out well. Sharing screen space with Salman sir is a big opportunity and it’s a special moment for me.” Nigam also shared his experience about sharing screen space with Shehnaaz Gill and asserted, "She is very fun-loving and sweet." He further asserted how his mother and Gill get along well, "Whenever we are together, we are not very serious, hassi mazak hi hota hain. There is a good bond that we have... aur meri mummy se unki bohot banti hain.” Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is expected to release this year-end.