FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
NBFCs strengthen Risk Governance Amidst an Evolving Lending Landscape

NBFCs strengthen Risk Governance Amidst an Evolving Lending Landscape

Sonu Sood travels by boat to distribute essential supplies in flood-hit areas of Bihar - Watch viral video

Sonu Sood travels by boat to distribute essential supplies in flood-hit Bihar

After Salman Khan slammed trolls over body-shaming, Sameera Reddy admits she loves being called 'curvy, chubby, thick, golu'

After Salman slammed trolls, Sameera Reddy admits she loves being called 'curvy'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

After Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra bashes trolls targeting Katrina Kaif over postpartum weight: 'Absolutely uneducated'

Parineeti Chopra, who gave birth to her and Raghav Chadha's son in October last year, said she avoids social media to stay away from all the negativity. Katrina Kaif welcomed a baby boy with Vicky Kaushal in November last year. She has been subjected to trolling for her pastpartum weight gain.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 06:25 PM IST

After Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra bashes trolls targeting Katrina Kaif over postpartum weight: 'Absolutely uneducated'
Parineeti Chopra defends Katrina Kaif
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Those criticising women stars for their postpartum weight gain are uneducated and most likely looking for attention, says Parineeti Chopra while defending her industry peer Katrina Kaif, who faced online trolling after the birth of her son. Recently, superstar Salman Khan also criticised the trolling directed at Kaif, who welcomed a baby boy with husband Vicky Kaushal in November last year.

    Asked about the intense scrutiny that female actors are subjected to for their appearance, Parineeti said she finds such comments "absolutely uneducated". "When somebody comments on a postpartum body, I find it uneducated. Like, you get a haircut, your hair is going to be shorter. You go for a vacation, you are going to come back with a tan. You are going to the gym, so you are going to make abs. There is going to be evidence of what you did on your body and all that is celebrated," Chopra told PTI.

    "But making a human life, a baby, that evidence on the body is not celebrated. How is it negative? I would look at a woman and say, 'Oh my god, I see a stretch mark. Did you grow a baby? That's so amazing. How is your baby?' That's how I would look at it,” she added.

    Parineeti, who gave birth to her and Raghav Chadha's first baby, a son in October last year, said she avoids social media to stay away from all the negativity. "Since, I don't spend much time on social media, I don't get to read about any kind of trolling. I don't even know the trolling that is happening around me or around people. I actually don't know most of it because that's how insignificant I feel it is. It's really a waste of time," she said, adding she usually refrains from discussing other people's bodies and lives.

    READ | 72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Have IITs become mousetraps? Why are brilliant SC, ST & OBC students dying? 53 campus deaths have put alarm bells ringing
    Have IITs become mousetraps? Why are brilliant SC, ST & OBC students dying?
    NBFCs strengthen Risk Governance Amidst an Evolving Lending Landscape
    NBFCs strengthen Risk Governance Amidst an Evolving Lending Landscape
    Why was this wide call reversed in final over? India vs Japan controversy explained
    Why was this wide call reversed? India vs Japan controversy explained
    Sonu Sood travels by boat to distribute essential supplies in flood-hit areas of Bihar - Watch viral video
    Sonu Sood travels by boat to distribute essential supplies in flood-hit Bihar
    After Salman Khan slammed trolls over body-shaming, Sameera Reddy admits she loves being called 'curvy, chubby, thick, golu'
    After Salman slammed trolls, Sameera Reddy admits she loves being called 'curvy'
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
    72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
    OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
    Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
    Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
    MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
    MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
    Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
    Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement