After Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra bashes trolls targeting Katrina Kaif over postpartum weight: 'Absolutely uneducated'

Parineeti Chopra, who gave birth to her and Raghav Chadha's son in October last year, said she avoids social media to stay away from all the negativity. Katrina Kaif welcomed a baby boy with Vicky Kaushal in November last year. She has been subjected to trolling for her pastpartum weight gain.

Those criticising women stars for their postpartum weight gain are uneducated and most likely looking for attention, says Parineeti Chopra while defending her industry peer Katrina Kaif, who faced online trolling after the birth of her son. Recently, superstar Salman Khan also criticised the trolling directed at Kaif, who welcomed a baby boy with husband Vicky Kaushal in November last year.

Asked about the intense scrutiny that female actors are subjected to for their appearance, Parineeti said she finds such comments "absolutely uneducated". "When somebody comments on a postpartum body, I find it uneducated. Like, you get a haircut, your hair is going to be shorter. You go for a vacation, you are going to come back with a tan. You are going to the gym, so you are going to make abs. There is going to be evidence of what you did on your body and all that is celebrated," Chopra told PTI.

"But making a human life, a baby, that evidence on the body is not celebrated. How is it negative? I would look at a woman and say, 'Oh my god, I see a stretch mark. Did you grow a baby? That's so amazing. How is your baby?' That's how I would look at it,” she added.

Parineeti, who gave birth to her and Raghav Chadha's first baby, a son in October last year, said she avoids social media to stay away from all the negativity. "Since, I don't spend much time on social media, I don't get to read about any kind of trolling. I don't even know the trolling that is happening around me or around people. I actually don't know most of it because that's how insignificant I feel it is. It's really a waste of time," she said, adding she usually refrains from discussing other people's bodies and lives.

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