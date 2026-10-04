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Viral video: After Salman Khan, Neetu Kapoor snaps at paparazzi for taking back shots, leaves photographers embarrassed: 'Aap logo ko yeh pasand...'

Neetu Kapoor also slammed photographers for taking inappropriate pictures of actresses and left the photographers embarrassed.

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Simran SinghIANS

Updated : Oct 04, 2026, 06:44 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: After Salman Khan, Neetu Kapoor snaps at paparazzi for taking back shots, leaves photographers embarrassed: 'Aap logo ko yeh pasand...'
Neetu Kapoor (Image source: Twitter)
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Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor, who was last seen in 'Daadi Ki Shaadi', sarcastically spoke about the paparazzi's obsession with capturing the back of the actress. On Sunday, the actress was spotted in the city. As she stepped out of an establishment and walked towards her car, she was asked for a picture of her back by the paparazzi stationed at the venue. She turned around and told the paparazzi, “Aapko ya bada accha lagta hai na, 'back'?"

The paparazzi replied negatively as the actress sat in her car and closed the door. Neetu Kapoor is not the first person from the industry to speak about the paparazzi's unhealthy obsession with clicking pictures of the actresses' backs. Earlier, actress Neha Dhupia called out paparazzi for taking inappropriate “back shots” of actresses, saying the practice is disrespectful and needs to stop. At a Mumbai awards event, she confronted photographers and said, “Yeh badtameezi se backshot kaun leta hai tum logon mein se? Band karo. (Who is taking these disrespectful back shots? Stop it)”.

She added that she was not asking only for herself, but for all women, saying celebrities had repeatedly asked photographers to stop and were "tired of saying it again and again". Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also strongly supported Neha Dhupia's stand. On Bigg Boss 20, he specifically mentioned Neha while criticizing paparazzi for taking intrusive photos of actresses from behind. He said Neha had “fought against it” and urged women who dislike such photos to stand up for themselves.

Also read: Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan suffers chest pain, cardiac arrest mid Weekend Ka Vaar? Promo leaves Bhaijaan's fans worried, netizens react

His blunt message was essentially: if a paparazzo does it despite being told to stop, turn around and slap him. He called the practice “disgusting” and questioned the mentality of photographers who do it.

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