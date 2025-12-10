After Salman Khan, Dabanng director Abhinav Kashyap attacks Shah Rukh Khan, says he isn't a superstar: 'He sold paan...'

Slamming both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Abhinav Kashyap said, "People who have brought genuine change to society are superstars, not people like Shah Rukh or Salman. They are just normal actors who have made some money. And to earn that money, they sold paan masala and danced at weddings."

The Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap grabbed headlines two months ago in October after making several accusations against Salman Khan. He claimed that the actor and his family destroyed his career, and called them "vindictive." Now, in his latest interview, Anurag Kashyap's brother has lashed out against Shah Rukh Khan and said that he isn't a superstar. Talking to Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav said, "I am not comfortable with the word ‘superstar.’ The only star I know is the one in the sky. I don’t believe Shah Rukh is a superstar. This is all wordplay to misguide the media. As an actor, yes, Shah Rukh Khan has done some good work. He has also had flops. But he is not the first actor."

The filmmaker also slammed the Pathaan actor for calling himself "the last superstar" as he added, "Shah Rukh Khan calling himself the 'last superstar' is more like being obsessed with oneself. There have been several actors before him and there will be several actors after him. This will continue—actors will come and go, the art will never die. One’s bank balance can’t decide one’s stardom. These are all fabricated terms created by the media. I don’t respect a person because of his status; I respect them for their behaviour and character. I have several friends who treat me well, and they are my true superstars."

"People who have brought genuine change to society are superstars, not people like Shah Rukh or Salman. They are just normal actors who have made some money. And to earn that money, they sold paan masala and danced at weddings. All my interviews against Salman are getting popular because he has many haters in this country. A lot of people don’t like him. So how does that make him a superstar? Declaring yourself a superstar doesn’t make you one. People believed me when I said, 'Salman Raavan se bhi zyada ghamandi hai' (Salman is more arrogant than Ravan). He has been appreciating himself for the past 33 years", Kashyap concluded.

READ | How Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2 can give nightmares to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Yash, Ajay Devgn