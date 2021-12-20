After Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2' announcement, director Kabir Khan says script not written yet

Salman Khan officially announced the sequel to 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', one of the finest movies in his career, at an 'RRR' promotional event in Mumbai on Sunday, December 19. The 2015 blockbuster film was directed by Kabir Khan and starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. It also starred the child actor Harshaali Malhotra, who turned out to be surprise package of the film.

The RRR pre-release event in Mumbai was attended by S. S. Rajamouli, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and was hosted by Karan Johar. As per a Pinkvilla report, Salman talked about how Rajamouli's father K. V. Vijayendra Prasad wrote 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' giving him one of the best films in his career. Reacting to it, show's host Karan asked the actor, “So can we say, this is the official announcement of the film?” Salman gave an affirmative response and said, “Yes, Karan”.

Now, the film's director Kabir Khan, who is busy promoting his upcoming sports drama '83' has stated that the script of the sequel hasn't been written yet. While speaking to IndiaToday.in, Kabir said, "“I would like to only speak about 83 right now. That announcement is something that Salman did. Neither the script is written, nor has the idea been formed really. There is literally nothing right now we can talk about.”

After the success of the 2015 film, Kabir and Salman had collaborated again for the emotional war-drama 'Tubelight' set against the backdrop of 1962 Indo-China war. Though the film had collected more than Rs 200 crores, it didn't manage to achieve the expected box-office figures and was panned by the critics too. It would be interesting to see if Salman Khan goes back to Kabir Khan for the sequel of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' or he would rope in a new director for the same.