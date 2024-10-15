The Mumbai Police provided security to THIS comedian due to threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has reportedly been threatened by a criminal gang run by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is under investigation by the Mumbai police for his alleged connection to the murder of former minister Baba Siddique.

The Mumbai Police have provided security to Faruqui due to threats from the Bishnoi gang, according to police officials. One officer mentioned that they received information about a possible threat to the comedian, and although the reason for the threat is not yet clear, the police are investigating further.

In recent years, Faruqui has faced accusations from Hindu groups who claim he offended their sentiments during one of his shows, but he has strongly denied these allegations. The news about another celebrity being targeted by the Bishnoi syndicate comes after the police arrested three suspected gang members since Saturday night, when three attackers shot at Siddique in Bandra (East).

After the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, sent shockwaves through both Bollywood and political communities, the Mumbai Police announced on Sunday that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder, while a third suspect is still at large.

The police indicated that they are exploring all potential angles in the murder case, including connections to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Notably, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has previously threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is known to have a close relationship with Baba Siddique. Siddique, who has been a three time MLA from the Bandra West Assembly was shot dead last night in Mumbai. His son Zeeshan Siddique is the current MLA from Bandra East.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.