After Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, TVF comes out in support of Rajpal Yadav: 'We stand with you, we support you'

The Viral Fever (TVF) has decided to back Rajpal Yadav and has promised to stand by him and expressed their wish to work with him during this tough time as he is lodged in Tihar jail in a cheque bounce case.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 12, 2026, 06:48 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The Viral Fever (TVF) is indeed one of the biggest content producers, having created some of the most iconic shows, from Panchayat to Kota Factory to Gullak and many more. However, while they walk hand in hand with the new generation through their relatable storytelling, they also know how to stand by someone in need, as evident in their support for Rajpal Yadav in his loan default case.

While Rajpal Yadav was sentenced to jail in a loan default case, he received support from celebrities like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Varun Dhawan. Now, TVF has also decided to back the actor and has promised to stand by him during this tough time, while expressing their wish to work with him. 

Taking to their social media, TVF wrote, " In this moment, we stand firmly by Rajpal Yadav Ji. Through every phase, your work has brought joy to millions. We stand with you, and we support you. We would truly love to create something together one day. A series that lets audiences see even more of the magic you carry. Always rooting for you - Team TVF."

This indeed speaks volumes about how efficiently TVF connects with its audience, as they are always concerned about the situations people are going through. Moreover, they are a content producer that has launched the careers of many talented artists who are today enjoying remarkable success in the industry. As TVF have expressed their wish to work with Rajpal Yadav, it would be interesting to see the actor collaborate with them and create something truly magical.

Additionally, TVF has an upcoming film, Vvan – Force of the Forest, directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles. The film is co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures. The much-awaited film was initially slated to release on May 15, 2026; but has been postponed and will now hit theates later this year.

READ | Rajpal Yadav in Tihar: Despite a 30-year career and earnings in crores, why comedian failed to repay his Rs 9 crore debt

