Vicky Kaushal's cousin breaks silence on his wedding with Katrina Kaif

The media has been flooded with reports of actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. Rumours are rife that the couple is rumoured to tie the knot in a secret ceremony in the second week of December. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation from either Vicky or Katrina's family.

One of the most anticipated weddings of recent times, Vicky and Katrina are rumoured to tie the knot at the Sixth Senses Fort Barwara in Jaipur, Rajasthan. According to several media reports, the marriage will take place between December 7-12, for which the booking has already been made. However, the affair has been kept hush-hush and a no-phone policy has been introduced to avoid guests leaking photos and videos.

Now, speaking about Vicky and Katrina's anticipated wedding, the 'Sadar Udham' actor's maternal cousin Dr Upasana Vohra, in an exclusive interview with Dainik Bhaskar has said that the couple won' be tying the knot in December. Vohra stated that the reports are merely rumours and that the couple won't be getting married as of yet.

'Reports about preparations to the wedding dates are all rumours being spread in the media. The marriage is not taking place. If such a thing happens, they will announce it. In Bollywood, such rumours are often circulated and later it turns out that it was something else. They are just temporary rumours. I had a talk with my brother recently. There is nothing like that. I don't want to comment on this issue anymore, but the marriage is not taking place at the moment," Vicky Kaushal's cousin Dr Upasana Vohra told Dainik Bhaskar.

While Vicky's sister has categorically stated that the marriage is not taking place at the moment, industry insiders are looking at her statement as an instruction to maintain secrecy.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in 'Tiger 2' and 'Phone Bhoot', while Vicky Kaushal has 'The Immortal Ashwatthama', 'Govinda Mera Naam' and 'Sam Bahadur' in his kitty.