After Saiyaara title track, this song from Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film has also entered Spotify Top 100 Global chart

Composed and written by Mithoon and sung by Arijit Singh, Dhun has secured the 97th spot on the Spotify Global charts while amassing nearly 50 million cumulative streams.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 10:26 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

TRENDING NOW

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara is among the biggest blockbusters and its soundtrack is one of the major reasons behind its success. After the Saiyaara title track became the first Hindi song to reach the top 10 on Spotify Top 50 Global charts, another song from the Mohit Suri movie - Dhun - has now entered the Top 100 Global chart on Spotify. Composed and written by Mithoon and sung by Arijit Singh, Dhun has secured the 97th spot on the Spotify Global charts while amassing nearly 50 million cumulative streams.

Talking about this achievement, Mithoon states, "Creating Dhun was a deeply emotional experience, and seeing it connect with listeners worldwide is immensely rewarding. This milestone is a celebration of Indian music's global potential. Arijit Singh adds, "Collaborating with Mohit Suri and Mithoon again feels like returning to a creative sanctuary. Dhun embodies that magic and it gives me joy to see that it’s been well received." Mohit Suri shares, "The success of Dhun and Saiyaara is a testament to the power of storytelling and music. I’m thrilled that our efforts are being celebrated on such a grand scale. And with Mithoon around me, it's never a surprise."

The collaboration between Mithoon, Mohit Suri, and Arijit Singh has yielded some of the most iconic chartbusters in the Hindi film industry. Prior to Dhun from Saiyaara, the trio worked together on these memorable tracks - Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, Humdard from Ek Villain, Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga from Half Girlfriend, and Chal Ghar Chalen from Malang.

In other news, Mithoon and his wife, singer Palak Muchhal will launch their first joint India tour - Mithoon & Palak Live: A Tribute To Indian Cinema, in a lavish Rs 10 crore production in October this year. Sparked by their acclaimed live debut for a television show with a tribute to Raj Kapoor and Manoj Kumar, the tour celebrates their partnership that began with 2013's hit Meri Aashiqui and culminated in their 2022 marriage.
 
