After Saiyaara, Aneet Padda to lead Nitya Mehra's Nyaya? Source reveals SHOCKING truth of her web series: 'Show was shot before...'

Moviegoers were surprised when they learnt that after delivering a blockbuster success with Saiyaara, Aneet Padda will switch back to OTT, and her next project is a web series. However, a source introduced us to the other side of the news, and it's pretty shocking.

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film starring debutants- Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has crossed Rs 300 crores worldwide, and it's not showing any sign of slowing down until War 2 arrives, which is on August 15. Saiyaara has become the biggest launchpad for debutants. But the biggest question that was lingering in the minds of moviegoers is 'what's next for Aneet and Ahaan?' Almost everyone who has watched Saiyaara is keen to know what the next move is for the newcomers. From Sunday morning, there have been reports that after impressing the masses on the big screen, Aneet will now switch back to OTT and will be heading a web series.

Aneet Padda will return to OTT?

The report says that Aneet's upcoming project is a web series, and the news has surprised her fans. However, a trade source revealed crucial details about the news, and even about the project. After Saiyaara, Aneet will soon be seen in a streaming project directed by Nitya Mehra and her husband, Karan Kapadia. In reality, the project in question, titled Nyaya, was shot before Aneet signed Saiyaara.

Aneet Padda will be preserved for theatres

A trade source revealed that after Saiyaara, YRF will carve Aneet's career for theatricals. “Aneet is a big screen heroine for YRF. Nyaya was shot before she signed Saiyaara, and it has no bearing on her career trajectory as a theatrical heroine going forward. A girl who is delivering probably a 400 crore hit in theatres, is a true Gen Z star at the age of just 22, will be preserved for theatricals. There are huge plans to make her the face of a generation, and that can be achieved only by consolidating her theatrical equity."

Aneet Padda's life before Saiyaara

Before the romantic musical blockbuster, Aneet was seen in several TVCs and even featured in a minor role in Salaam Venky. Aneet did a few OTT shows, including Big Girls Don’t Cry and Yuva: Sapno Ka Safar.

