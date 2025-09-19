Add DNA as a Preferred Source
After Saiyaara, Aneet Padda bags Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's Shakti Shalini? Dinesh Vijan CLARIFIES: 'Any reports regarding...'

As per the reports, Aditya Chopra's discovery, Aneet Padda, has bagged her second film after the blockbuster Saiyaara, and it's none other than Dinesh Vijan's Shakti Shalini. But is it true? The producer issued a statement.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 12:26 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

After Saiyaara, Aneet Padda bags Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's Shakti Shalini? Dinesh Vijan CLARIFIES: 'Any reports regarding...'
Reports have it that Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda has signed her second film, and she'll soon be seen leading Dinesh Vijan's Shakti Shalini. Earlier in July, Aneet made her debut in Bollywood with Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara, and her performance in the blockbuster romantic drama made her an overnight star. Ever since Saiyaara's release, fans of Aneet were eagerly awaiting her next release. After months of speculation, it is now reported that Aneet has joined producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, and she'll be leading Shakti Shalini, which is scheduled for the last quarter of 2026.  

Pinkvilla quoted a source who said that, "Aneet Padda has been in discussions for Shakti Shalini for the last two months, as Dinesh Vijan was on the lookout to infuse his universe with new energies. He loved Aneet’s work in Saiyaara and has decided to mount the next chapter of the horror comedy universe on her.” Hours after the news spread like wildfire, Dinesh Vijan issued an official statement, calling these reports mere speculations.

The statement reads, "While we truly value the excitement around our horror-comedy universe, we want to make it absolutely clear that any reports regarding the casting of the upcoming chapters, including Shakti Shalini and Maha Munjya, are purely speculative. We urge the media to avoid misinformation and to wait for official announcements from us."

After Saiyaara, Aneet Padda will be seen in...

A few weeks after the release of Saiyaara, reports suggested that Aneet would next be seen in a courtroom drama, Nyay. After Saiyaara, Aneet will soon be seen in a streaming project directed by Nitya Mehra and her husband, Karan Kapadia. In reality, the project in question, titled Nyaya, was shot before Aneet signed Saiyaara. However, this OTT outing was shot a year before Saiyaara.  

A trade source revealed that after Saiyaara, YRF will carve out Aneet's career for theatricals. “Aneet is a big screen heroine for YRF. Nyaya was shot before she signed Saiyaara, and it has no bearing on her career trajectory as a theatrical heroine going forward. A girl who is delivering probably a 400 crore hit in theatres is a true Gen Z star at the age of just 22, and will be preserved for theatricals. There are huge plans to make her the face of a generation, and that can be achieved only by consolidating her theatrical equity."

