Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to carry the legacy of Saif forward. He will be making his grand Bollywood debut under the guidance and support of one of the producers of Indian cinema.

While Saif Ali Khan is recovering from the stabbing attack, his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan has been confirmed to make his Bollywood debut. On Wednesday, the news of Ibrahim making Bollywood debut broke the internet. Ibrahim's debut will be among the anticipated entries in Bollywood, and his debut film will be backed by someone who's famous for launching star kids.

Ibrahim Ali Khan will be making his debut in films with...

Karan Jphar will give Ibrahim Ali Khan a launchpad. Jr Saif's movie will be backed by Karan under his banner Dharma Productions, and they made it official by sharing the news on social media. In the post, Ibrahim's photos were shared with the caption, "Born to shine, crafted to conquer! #IbrahimAliKhan is here, and the spotlight has found its next favourite!" Ibrahim Ali Khan will be seen in Sarzameen.

Born to shine, crafted to conquer! #IbrahimAliKhan is here, and the spotlight has found its next favorite! pic.twitter.com/VJk5v5rZHj — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) January 29, 2025

As soon as the post was shared, the news took the internet by storm. Several netizens commented on the post. While few were welcoming, others were a little hard on him. "This is a boxer material...So write a boxer role," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Frankly no hate to #IbrahimAliKhan he looks amazing & great addition to Bollywood but where is the old Dharma, bring back big budget big starcast films that people expect from #KaranJohar, why we are not getting likes of K3G, KHNH, KANK, YJHD, Agneepath….bring back OG Dharma." One of the netizens wrote, "Expecting one more remake as well as disaster."

A few days back Karan Johar dropped hints about launching new talents. Before Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karan launched 23 debutant directors, and 8 debutant actors, including the names of Karan Malhotra (Agneepath, 2012), Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra (Student of the Year), Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter (with Dhadak), Ananya Panday (Student of the Year 2). Ibrahim Ali Khan is the eldest son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. His elder sister, Sara Ali Khan has already established herself in Bollywood.