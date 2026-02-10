After Rohit Shetty firing incident, Ranveer Singh's life in danger? Dhurandhar actor receives threatening WhatsApp voice note, demanding...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
After the Rohit Shetty firing incident, Ranveer Singh has received a threatening voice note on WhatsApp, demanding crores for his safety.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 07:23 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

After the shocking shooting incident at Rohit Shetty's house, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh reportedly received a threatening message on Tuesday. The actor, who is still flying high with the success of his last blockbuster, Dhurandhar, got a threatening voice note on his WhatsApp, demanding crores of rupees. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is not leaving any stone unturned in investigating the matter.

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge: Salman Khan is playing Bade Saab? Superstar's viral photo with Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt leaves netizens shocked

After the threat, the Mumbai Police were informed. As per the reports, the force is looking for the source, the sender of the threatening voice note. No formal complaint has been filed by Ranveer Singh or his team yet. However, security has tightened outside the actor's house, and additional protection is provided to Singh's family.

Rohit Shetty's firing incident 

On January 31, five rounds of firing occurred outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu home. During the incident, Rohit was present at the time. However, no casualties were reported. Mumbai Police is currently investigating the matter. However, 5 suspects have been detained in this case from Pune. The Mumbai Crime Branch's investigation revealed that the accused weapon supplier, Asaram Fasle, had been working as a garage mechanic for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for the past four years. He joined the gang under the influence of Shubham Lonkar, who is alleged to be the mastermind behind both the Baba Siddique murder case and the Rohit Shetty firing incident, police said. The Crime Branch claims that Fasle, on Lonkar's instructions, handed over the weapons to Swapnil Sakat, which were later used by the unidentified shooter in the firing.

Ranveer Singh's work front

On the work front, Ranveer Singh's last film, Dhurandhar, has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in the key roles. Released in cinemas on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar grossed over Rs 1300 crore worldwide. Slated as two-part franchise, Dhurandhar Part 2 will be releasing in cinemas on March 19, 2026.

