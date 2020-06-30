After Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik to record his statement to police regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has sent shockwaves all over the country. This news is unbearable for many and people are finding it hard to accept and move on from the sad fact. The actor was only 34 and Mumbai Police are trying their level best to uncover truths behind his decision of taking his own life. A few days back, Abhishek Trimukhe, the Deputy Commissioner of Police released a statement in which he revealed about 27 people being questioned and their statements have been recorded.

Now, BollywoodLife quoted an entertainment portal's report that Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty will be recording his statement to Mumbai Police. The report also revealed that Sushant and Showik were reportedly partners of a newly found artificial intelligence firm - Vividrage Rhealityx. The firm was jointly launched by Rhea in 2019.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police's statement read as "Bandra police have recorded statements of 27 people so far in the #SushantSinghRajput's death case. We've got his detailed post-mortem report and doctors have clearly mentioned asphyxia due to hanging as cause of his death. We are investigating the reason behind his suicide from every angle."

Although Sushant and Rhea never confirmed their relationship, while recording her statement, she had reportedly admitted the same. She was questioned by the police for about 10 hours and the paparazzi even clicked while making her way in and out of the police station.

A couple of days back, casting director, Shanoo Sharma who primarily works for Yash Raj Films was called in to record her statement.