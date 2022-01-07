After revealing his family equation, Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic message

Arjun Kapoor was in news recently when he spoke about his equation with his three sisters Janhvi, Khushi, and Anshula in a recent interview. He revealed that he hates creating a fake perception that they are one happy family living under the roof.

Now on Friday 7 January, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor has shared a cryptic note on his Instagram Stories saying that 'family isn't always blood'. His note reads, "Family isn't always blood. It's the people in your life, who want you in theirs. The ones who accept you for who you are. The ones who would do anything to see you smile, and who love you no matter what.”





While talking about his bond with his three sisters in an interview with Masala.com, Arjun had said, "I hate creating this fake perception that we have are one happy family living under the roof and discussing everything. We have discussed many things, and we continue to do that. But it’s still a very intimate space for us to come out so openly and speak about. I am somebody who believes in letting people do what they choose to do. I don’t interfere. But yes, if one of them comes to me to talk about something, I’m always there to give my two cents on my experience.”

Anshula Kapoor is Arjun Kapoor's real sister from Boney Kapoor's first marriage with Mona Shouri. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are his stepsisters from Boney's second marriage with late actress Sridevi.

The actor also added in the interview that he is now discovering his relationship with his stepsisters as he has only known them for last few years. Speaking in the same interview, he said, "I’ve only known Janhvi and Khushi for the last few years so for me to find similarities only stems from comparison to how they are similar to dad because I haven’t been able to sit down and analyse it. But I would have to say, we are all very unique. I think me and Anshula will always be overlapping because we are emotionally designed the same way. We’ve been brought up by our mother in a certain way together so we are two were two sides of the same coin. But with Khushi and Janhvi, I can discover those relationships now."