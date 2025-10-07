Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

After replacing Deepika Padukone in Spirit, Triptii Dimri finally breaks silence on 'negative PR' against actress, 'likes' this reel saying...

Amid Deepika Padukone's controversial exit from Kalki 2, and getting replaced in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, Triptii Dimri made a subtle but strong reaction against 'negative PR', leaving the fans impressed.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 07:04 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

After replacing Deepika Padukone in Spirit, Triptii Dimri finally breaks silence on 'negative PR' against actress, 'likes' this reel saying...
Triptii Dimri, Deepika Padukone
Actress Deepika Padukone recently made headlines for her controversial exit from two pan-India films, Spirit and Kalki Part 2. These developments shocked trade and filmgoers, and actress' professionalism, her approach and conduct were also questioned. Amid these controversies, Triptii Dimri made a subtle yet strong remark on Deepika Padukone's career choices, displaying support for her senior. 

The Laila Majnu actress, who replaced Deepika as the female lead in Prabhas-starrer Spirit, recently 'liked' an Instagram reel that exposes “negative PR" and “false narratives" against Deepika. The move was noticed by netizens and interpreted as Triptii’s gesture of solidarity toward the Jawan actress.

The reel Triptii liked is of celebrity saree draper Dolly Jain, praising Deepika Padukone’s dedication and resilience. Dolly gave a trivia of how Deepika performed the iconic 'Nagada Sang Dhol' song from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela barefoot, despite intense choreography, enduring bleeding and swelling on her feet due to the heavy 30 kg lehenga. This reel appeared to counter the online negativity surrounding Deepika since her exit from Spirit, and Triptii’s simple “like" on the post was enough to catch netizens' attention.

Tripti Dimri liked a reel that is exposing negative PR and false narratives against Deepika Padukone
byu/MaximumOutrageous01 inBollyBlindsNGossip

When Triptii Dimri replaced Deepika Padukone

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit was officially announced with Deepika Padukone as the female lead opposite Prabhas. However, the director and actress had a fallout as the makers couldn't agree on demands made by the actress, including a hike in acting fees, limited working hours, and a share in the film's profits. Deepika was dropped from the movie, and days later, Triptii Dimri was officially announced as her replacement. Even after Triptii's announcement, director Sandeep cryptically slammed Deepika for breaking an 'unsaid NDA' and giving out crucial details of the film, along with 'putting down' Triptii. He openly wrote, "Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? #dirtyPRgames." Despite the bad blood, Triptii's gesture towards Deepika has surely impressed the fans.

