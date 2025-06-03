Before Prabhas-starrer and Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Spirit, Triptii Dimri will be seen next opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in Dhadak 2 on August 1 and with Shahid Kapoor in Arjun Ustara on December 5.

Triptii Dimri has been making headlines after she replaced Deepika Padukone in Prabhas-starrer, Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Spirit. The actress has now opened up about the special place where she finds true peace and comfort. Sharing heartfelt moments from her recent trip to the hills, the Animal actress revealed that the hills and mountains hold a deep connection to her soul and offer her a sanctuary away from the hustle of daily life.

On Tuesday, Triptii shared a video capturing serene moments from her trip to the hills. In the video, she is seen enjoying the gentle rain while sitting on a rock, peacefully gazing at the lush green hills surrounding her. She also delights in making and savoring a simple meal of Maggi amidst the tranquil natural setting, embracing the calm and simplicity that the hills offer. Along with the clip, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress wrote, "Where my heart feels most at ease." Dimri also added the trending song Pahadon Mein by Salman Elahi to her video.

Though Deepika was never announced as the leading lady in Spirt, reports suggest that the Tamasha actress opted out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial at the last moment. Though the exact reasons remain unclear, sources suggest the director was put off by the extensive demands from the actress, which allegedly included restricted working hours, a hefty fee, and a share of the film's profits.

Along with Spirit, Triptii has a strong lineup of films in her kitty. She will be seen next opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in Dhadak 2, the spiritual sequel of the Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhadak, on August 1. Dimri also has the Vishal Bharadwaj and Shahid Kapoor film, tentatively titled Arjun Ustara, lined up for release this year on December 5. After Spirit, the actress will also collaborate with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal Park.

