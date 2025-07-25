After refusing to confirm her relationship with Veer Pahariya, Tara Sutaria blows flying kiss to him in viral video; watch

Tara Sutaria surprised the spectators with her ivory-gold corset gown as she walked for designer Suneet Varma, but what caught the attention of the audience was her gesture towards rumoured boyfriend Veer Pahariya.

Tara Sutaria, in a recent interaction with ANI refused to either confirm or deny her relationship with rumoured boyfriend Veer Pahariya; however, the actress was spotted giving a flying kiss to him as she walked the runway for designer Isha Jajodia at the second day of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, in association with Reliance brands, an initiative of FDCI, on Thursday. The video of Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya blowing kisses to each other is currently going viral on social media.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya blow kisses at each other in viral video

During her runway walk, Tara Sutaria sent a flying kiss to Veer Pahariya, who was seen sitting in the audience, watching the ‘Whispers of Love to Myself’ collection by designer Isha Jajodia. Dressed in an all-black outfit, Veer Pahariya was seen sending a flying kiss to Tara. In response, Tara sent a flying kiss to her rumoured boyfriend Veer Pahariya.

Are Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya dating?

Ever since Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s flirty exchange on social media, fans have been speculating about the two being in a relationship. From sweet comments to twinning at the airport, the rumoured couple has captured attention online.

On the second day of ICW, Tara Sutaria responded to the social media buzz while speaking to ANI. Reacting to all the fan love, she said, “That’s very, very sweet, and it’s so nice to see and read about it online.” But when asked directly if she was dating Veer Pahariya, Tara chose to stay tight-lipped, saying, “I’m sorry, I won’t be able to talk about that at the moment.”

When did Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya's dating rumours begin?

The dating rumours gained traction after Tara shared pictures with singer AP Dhillon from their music video ‘Thodi Si Daaru’ on July 21. Veer commented, “My,” with a red heart and star emoji. Tara replied with, “Mine,” adding a red heart and an evil eye emoji.

Fans quickly connected the dots, and many took this exchange as a soft confirmation of their relationship.

(With ANI inputs)

