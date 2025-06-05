Anushka Sharma shared the official statement of Royal Challengers Bangalore and expressed grief for the stampede near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which took 11 lives.

Tragedy struck RCB's IPL victory celebrations in Bengaluru on Wednesday as 11 people died in a stampede near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Expressing grief over the incident, cricketer Virat Kohli's wife and actor Anushka Sharma, reposted an official statement from RCB. The statement read, "We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team's arrival this afternoon.

The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extends our heartfelt condolences to the affected families." The statement added, "Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program and followed the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe."

Anushka captioned the post with broken heart emojis. RCB star batter Virat Kohli also mourned the loss of lives and injuries in a stampede. "At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted," he posted on Instagram. After the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed a press conference and said 11 people died and 33 were injured in the stampede.

CM Siddaramaiah said that the government will also provide free treatment to the injured. "A major tragedy occurred during the victory celebrations. It happened near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased. The government will provide free treatment to the injured."

