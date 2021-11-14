After Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty leaves ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house because of medical emergency?

According to social media reports, Shamita Shetty has left the 'Bigg Boss 15' house due to medical issues. She will, however, return by Tuesday or Wednesday.

The show's broadcaster, Colors, has not confirmed the news, but Shamita Shetty's followers are ecstatic. They were all watching her relationship with housemate Raqesh Bapat with bated breath, but he, too, has left the show for medical reasons.

The latest (officially unconfirmed) news from the house is that Raqesh will not return to the show, contrary to the previous speculation that he would after healing from his medical problem. However, according to social media reports, his doctors have advised him against returning to the house.

Recently, Afsana Khan was asked to leave the house when things went out of hand.

Afsana accused her friend Rajiv Adatia of improperly touching her and also entering the washroom while she was inside, in a shocking turn of events in the house. Afsana grew enraged and yelled at the top of her lungs, threatening to bring a lawsuit against him.

When Jai Bhanushali and Umar Riaz tried to console her, she grabbed a knife and declared that she was going to die. The show was put on high alert as a result of this, and Jai exemplified what happened. Afsana was called to the confession room by Bigg Boss a few minutes later, and she was asked to leave the house immediately along with the doctor who had come to her aid.