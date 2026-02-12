FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

An Architectural Marvel: How SUYUG Infra powers ‘Best Homes in the Galaxy’

'Appan gawan ge hi ni': Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas stops Delhi concert mid-way, calls out men harassing women - Watch

Who is Baba Kamruddin, Tantrik held in Delhi triple murder? How did he lure victims with poison 'laddu'?

After Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma receives threat email from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Google's Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Anthropic CEO coming to India, know in details

Who was Ratan Shuvo Kar? Hindu tea worker killed in Moulvibazar hours before Bangladesh goes to polls, how will minorities vote?

Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra, son of Tobacco tycoon, arrested

Who was Jesse Van Rootselaar? 18-year-old trans woman identified as suspect in Canadian school attack

Bharat Bandh Today: Banks, schools, shops affected, what's open, what's closed; why nationwide strike?

Valentine’s Week: Happy Hug Day 2026: Cuddle cultures across the world and concept of love in different countries

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rajpal Yadav bail hearing live updates: Delhi High Court to hear actor's bail plea in Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case

Rajpal Yadav bail hearing live updates: Delhi High Court to hear bail plea

Rajpal Yadav: From Bollywood's iconic comedy king to Tihar Jail, What went wrong with 'Ata Pata Lapata' producer?

From Bollywood's comedy king to Tihar Jail: What went wrong for Rajpal Yadav?

An Architectural Marvel: How SUYUG Infra powers ‘Best Homes in the Galaxy’

An Architectural Marvel: How SUYUG Infra Powers the ‘Best Homes in the Galaxy

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files: UK King Charles assures cooperation in probe against former Prince Andrew

Epstein Files: King Charles assures cooperation in former Prince Andrew probe

From Salman Khan to Sonu Sood: Bollywood stars rescue Rajpal Yadav in Rs 9 crore debt case

From Salman Khan to Sonu Sood: Bollywood stars rescue Rajpal Yadav in Rs 9 crore

Meet Vikram Salgaocar, Mukesh Ambani's nephew & Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani’s cousin whose wedding videos going viral

Meet Vikram Salgaocar, Mukesh Ambani's nephew whose wedding videos going viral

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

After Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma receives threat email from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

The email comes close on the heels of Ranveer Singh receiving a threat through a voice note on WhatsApp from unidentified persons. Last week, some unidentified shooters fired five rounds at Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai's Juhu area. Lawrence Bishnoi gang is said to be behind these threats.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 12, 2026, 10:56 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

After Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma receives threat email from Lawrence Bishnoi gang
Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has allegedly received a threat email, police said on Wednesday, a day after Ranveer Singh got a threat through WhatsApp. The sender of the email to Sharma, who is also an actor, claimed he was a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, they said, without providing further details. 

Though there was no formal complaint, the Mumbai police have launched a probe in connection with the threat email to Sharma, an official said. Crime branch sleuths are verifying whether the email was genuine or somebody played mischief, he said. Bishnoi has been targeting Salman and his close associates as the actor had allegedly hunted down a blackbuck, the animal considered sacred by the Bishnoi community, in 1998 while filming Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan. 

The email comes close on the heels of Ranveer Singh receiving a threat through a voice note on WhatsApp from unidentified persons. Police suspect members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang could be behind the threat to Ranveer, who has just delivered one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters - Dhurandhar, made with the purpose of extortion, an official said on Tuesday. 

Last week, some unidentified shooters fired five rounds at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai's Juhu area. Shubham Lonkar, an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, is alleged to be the mastermind behind the Shetty firing incident and Baba Siddique murder, politician who was gunned down in October 2024 in Mumbai in a planned contract killing.

For the unversed, Aayush Sharma tied the knot with Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan in November 2014. The couple is proud parents to two children - a son named Ahil born in 2016, and a daughter named Ayat born in 2019. Ayat shares her birthday with her uncle Salman. Aayush has been seen in three films till now - Loveyatri, Antim, and Ruslaan, and all of them have flopped at the box office.

READ | Govinda slams Karan Johar for making Govinda Naam Mera based on his alleged infidelity with Sunita Ahuja

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
An Architectural Marvel: How SUYUG Infra powers ‘Best Homes in the Galaxy’
An Architectural Marvel: How SUYUG Infra Powers the ‘Best Homes in the Galaxy
'Appan gawan ge hi ni': Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas stops Delhi concert mid-way, calls out men harassing women - Watch
Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas stops Delhi concert mid-way for this reason
Who is Baba Kamruddin, Tantrik held in Delhi triple murder? How did he lure victims with poison 'laddu'?
Who is Baba Kamruddin, Tantrik held in Delhi triple murder?
After Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma receives threat email from Lawrence Bishnoi gang
Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma receives threat email
Google's Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Anthropic CEO coming to India, know in details
Google's Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Nvidia's Jansen Huang, Anthropic CE
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Files: UK King Charles assures cooperation in probe against former Prince Andrew
Epstein Files: King Charles assures cooperation in former Prince Andrew probe
From Salman Khan to Sonu Sood: Bollywood stars rescue Rajpal Yadav in Rs 9 crore debt case
From Salman Khan to Sonu Sood: Bollywood stars rescue Rajpal Yadav in Rs 9 crore
Meet Vikram Salgaocar, Mukesh Ambani's nephew & Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani’s cousin whose wedding videos going viral
Meet Vikram Salgaocar, Mukesh Ambani's nephew whose wedding videos going viral
Epstein Island: All about Caribbean island, which became den for underage sex trafficking and riviera of rich and powerful
Epstein Island: All about Caribbean island, which became den for underage sex
Maharashtra, NCP leader Sharad Pawar's granddaughter Revita Sule set to tie knot with Sarang Lakhanee, who is he?
Maharashtra, NCP leader Sharad Pawar's granddaughter Revita Sule set to tie knot
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement