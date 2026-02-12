After Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma receives threat email from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

The email comes close on the heels of Ranveer Singh receiving a threat through a voice note on WhatsApp from unidentified persons. Last week, some unidentified shooters fired five rounds at Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai's Juhu area. Lawrence Bishnoi gang is said to be behind these threats.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has allegedly received a threat email, police said on Wednesday, a day after Ranveer Singh got a threat through WhatsApp. The sender of the email to Sharma, who is also an actor, claimed he was a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, they said, without providing further details.

Though there was no formal complaint, the Mumbai police have launched a probe in connection with the threat email to Sharma, an official said. Crime branch sleuths are verifying whether the email was genuine or somebody played mischief, he said. Bishnoi has been targeting Salman and his close associates as the actor had allegedly hunted down a blackbuck, the animal considered sacred by the Bishnoi community, in 1998 while filming Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan.

The email comes close on the heels of Ranveer Singh receiving a threat through a voice note on WhatsApp from unidentified persons. Police suspect members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang could be behind the threat to Ranveer, who has just delivered one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters - Dhurandhar, made with the purpose of extortion, an official said on Tuesday.

Last week, some unidentified shooters fired five rounds at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai's Juhu area. Shubham Lonkar, an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, is alleged to be the mastermind behind the Shetty firing incident and Baba Siddique murder, politician who was gunned down in October 2024 in Mumbai in a planned contract killing.

For the unversed, Aayush Sharma tied the knot with Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan in November 2014. The couple is proud parents to two children - a son named Ahil born in 2016, and a daughter named Ayat born in 2019. Ayat shares her birthday with her uncle Salman. Aayush has been seen in three films till now - Loveyatri, Antim, and Ruslaan, and all of them have flopped at the box office.

